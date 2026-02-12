A Ghanaian man has used his lived experience as a coconut seller to motivate the youth

This comes as Gabriel, in an interview, opened up on his journey as a coconut seller and the inroads made so far

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have commended the young man for sharing his story

A Ghanaian man who ventured into the coconut-selling business is glad he took that bold step and has now opened up about his success story.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Gabriel indicated that right after completing Junior High School, he took the bold step to venture into business and has never looked back.

Quizzed by the interviewer on whether selling coconuts is a lucrative business, Gabriel responded in the affirmative. Using himself as an example, he indicated that he can now make a daily profit of GH¢2,000.

He added that despite not being highly schooled, he is now the breadwinner of his family because he dared to try.

He added that he has no intention of relocating abroad under the guise of seeking greener pastures because the work gives him a decent income.

"I will now reject a US visa or German visa even if it is given to me for free because I am content with what I earn from my job. I am now a breadwinner for my family, and it is all because of this work," he said proudly.

Gabriel, who is currently based in Accra and has different locations where he sells coconuts, refuted claims that there are no jobs in the country.

He therefore admonished graduates and other persons desirous of making a decent income to forgo the notion that some jobs are demeaning and endeavour to work hard in pursuit of their dreams.

"Now that I am in my twenties, I want to work so that life will be easier for me when I am old."

Coconut seller commended for his business acumen

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised Gabriel for using his lived experience to inspire the youth.

@yaaasomaning1194 commented:

"My son’s teacher told him that if he doesn’t learn hard and become successful in future and he sees him selling coconut by the roadside, he will not talk to him. I told my son that most coconut sellers by the roadside are richer than his teacher. We really need to change our mindset in this generation."

KING commented:

"I am one of his customers. He really sells a lot of coconut and is very respectful."

@apdwaseb8663 intimated:

"The problem is with us. When I travelled to the USA, I worked as a security guard collecting the minimum hourly pay. I wouldn’t have done it in Ghana. Our mentality is flawed, and we should all change."

@elormbadza8081 added:

"I personally know this coconut vendor. He is very dedicated and serious with his business. There’s never a day he doesn’t open his stand and all his branches. And when you invite him to serve coconuts at your event, the setup and packaging is just on point. Go higher, Gabby."

Doctor quits job to be a coconut seller

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man opened up about quitting his job as a medical doctor to go into coconut farming.

In an interview, Dr Samuel Hodor Mensah said his decision to quit his job to become a coconut farmer was primarily because of his passion for farming.

He said that after working in the medical field for five years, he felt it was time to concentrate fully on farming.

