A routine act of kindness turned costly for a young student who narrated a troubling encounter near the Achimota roundabout, where he claims he became the target of suspected thieves employing calculated deception.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Young Man Shares Experience of Being Duped by Con Artists at Achimota Roundabout

Source: UGC

His account adds to growing public concern over street-level tactics designed to exploit unsuspecting passersby.

According to the student, the episode began when an elderly man approached him seeking assistance in locating a destination.

Drawn by empathy, he offered help, unaware that the request was allegedly part of a coordinated ploy. Moments later, another individual arrived, presenting himself as a helpful stranger and reinforcing the interaction with persuasive confidence.

Watch the X video below.

What followed, the student said, left him disoriented and vulnerable. He believes he was manipulated into compliance, describing the experience as feeling “hypnotised” while the situation unfolded rapidly around him. By the time clarity returned, the consequences had already materialised.

He reported losing his mobile phone, cash, and personal belongings to the pair before they vanished into the area's bustle.

The unsettling encounter now serves as a cautionary account highlighting how calculated social engineering can override instinct and caution in public spaces.

As the narrative circulates, it underscores the importance of vigilance, reminding residents that even well-intentioned gestures can be exploited when deception is carefully staged.

Source: YEN.com.gh