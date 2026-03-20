Ecow Smith-Asante made a rare public appearance abroad after a recent absence from the Ghanaian movie scene

In a photo, the veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker gave fans a glimpse of his current state at his base abroad

Ecow Smith-Asante's rare public sighting has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

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Veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Ecow Smith-Asante has courted attention after a recent photo of him abroad surfaced on social media.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Ecow Smith-Asante shows off his youthful looks after resurfacing abroad. Photo source: Ecow Smith-Asante

Source: Facebook

The legendary actor, famed for his movies from the 2000s to the 2010s, has been less active in the Ghanaian film scene in recent years after reportedly relocating abroad.

Ecow Smith-Asante flaunts current state after resurfacing

On Friday, March 20, 2026, Ecow Smith-Asante took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of his current state abroad.

In the photo, the Sun City TV series actor beamed with excitement as he posed for the camera inside his residence.

Ecow looked handsome in a short-sleeved shirt and a blazer as he flaunted his youthful looks.

Despite currently being much older in age, the veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker appeared to be in good health, making him easier to identify.

In the caption of his post, Ecow called on his fans to join him in speaking God's blessings onto their lives, writing:

"Join me speak blessings onto our life."

The Instagram photo of veteran actor Ecow Smith-Asante showing off his current state abroad is below:

Who is veteran Ghanaian actor Ecow Smith-Asante?

Ecow Smith-Asante is a veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker who rose to prominence in the Ghallywood movie industry in the early 2000s.

From 2003 to 2005, he was among the main cast of the Deltrac media-produced popular series, Sun City, which aired on GTV.

In the series, which had its setting in the University of Ghana, Legon, and the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region, the veteran actor played the role of Percy Asare.

Ecow starred in the popular series, which focused on the daily campus lives of tertiary students, alongside other top Ghanaian actors, including the late Suzzy Williams, Van Vicker, Ekow Blankson, OJ Blaq, Fred Amugi, and others.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Omar Sheriff Captan makes a rare public appearance at the press launch for Dr Likee's upcoming UK show. Photo source: Joy FM, GH Hyper

Source: Facebook

Some of the prominent films in his filmography include Mummy's Daughter, Scorned, True Colours, Passion of the Soul, Perfect Temptation, Her Excellency, The DNA Test, Lost Desire, Royal Battle, Wicked Intentions, Darkness of Sorrow, and many more.

In 2025, he made a cameo as a Ghanaian anchor in the globally acclaimed Hollywood movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ecow has also featured in a few stage plays in Ghana throughout his acting career.

Ecow Smith-Asante's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Oye Woodiez commented:

"Blessings, man. May you continue to enjoy grace and peace."

Okyeame Kwame wrote:

"Barima."

Zakiyyahking said:

"Blessed New Month! You're still looking great 😃."

Omar Sheriff Captan resurfaces at Likee's event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Omar Sheriff Captan had resurfaced at Dr Likee's press launch event on February 26, 2026.

In a video, the veteran actor interacted with his colleagues and associates in Accra, triggering positive reactions online.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh