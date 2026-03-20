Ecow Smith-Asante: Veteran Ghanaian Actor Resurfaces Abroad, Shows Off Youthful Looks
- Ecow Smith-Asante made a rare public appearance abroad after a recent absence from the Ghanaian movie scene
- In a photo, the veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker gave fans a glimpse of his current state at his base abroad
- Ecow Smith-Asante's rare public sighting has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users
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Veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Ecow Smith-Asante has courted attention after a recent photo of him abroad surfaced on social media.
The legendary actor, famed for his movies from the 2000s to the 2010s, has been less active in the Ghanaian film scene in recent years after reportedly relocating abroad.
Ecow Smith-Asante flaunts current state after resurfacing
On Friday, March 20, 2026, Ecow Smith-Asante took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of his current state abroad.
In the photo, the Sun City TV series actor beamed with excitement as he posed for the camera inside his residence.
Ecow looked handsome in a short-sleeved shirt and a blazer as he flaunted his youthful looks.
Despite currently being much older in age, the veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker appeared to be in good health, making him easier to identify.
In the caption of his post, Ecow called on his fans to join him in speaking God's blessings onto their lives, writing:
"Join me speak blessings onto our life."
The Instagram photo of veteran actor Ecow Smith-Asante showing off his current state abroad is below:
Who is veteran Ghanaian actor Ecow Smith-Asante?
Ecow Smith-Asante is a veteran Ghanaian actor and filmmaker who rose to prominence in the Ghallywood movie industry in the early 2000s.
From 2003 to 2005, he was among the main cast of the Deltrac media-produced popular series, Sun City, which aired on GTV.
In the series, which had its setting in the University of Ghana, Legon, and the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region, the veteran actor played the role of Percy Asare.
Ecow starred in the popular series, which focused on the daily campus lives of tertiary students, alongside other top Ghanaian actors, including the late Suzzy Williams, Van Vicker, Ekow Blankson, OJ Blaq, Fred Amugi, and others.
Some of the prominent films in his filmography include Mummy's Daughter, Scorned, True Colours, Passion of the Soul, Perfect Temptation, Her Excellency, The DNA Test, Lost Desire, Royal Battle, Wicked Intentions, Darkness of Sorrow, and many more.
In 2025, he made a cameo as a Ghanaian anchor in the globally acclaimed Hollywood movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Ecow has also featured in a few stage plays in Ghana throughout his acting career.
Ecow Smith-Asante's public appearance stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Nana Oye Woodiez commented:
"Blessings, man. May you continue to enjoy grace and peace."
Okyeame Kwame wrote:
"Barima."
Zakiyyahking said:
"Blessed New Month! You're still looking great 😃."
Omar Sheriff Captan resurfaces at Likee's event
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Omar Sheriff Captan had resurfaced at Dr Likee's press launch event on February 26, 2026.
In a video, the veteran actor interacted with his colleagues and associates in Accra, triggering positive reactions online.
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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh