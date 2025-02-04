Popular Ghanaian Content Creator Hides In The Bush, Orders American Food To Escape Deportation
- A video of popular Ghanaian content creator Prophakwa seeking refuge in a remote area in the United States has surfaced on social media
- The famous TikToker stated that he had also ordered American food all in a bid to prevent authorities from identifying him and deporting him
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with him, while others laughed over the video
Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Prophakwa has opened up about how he is coping in the United States, following Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
The popular TikToker in a viral video indicated that he has devised various means, including seeking refuge in a remote area.
Prophakwa also stated that he would no longer order Ghanaian food for fear of being traced by authorities and subsequently deported.
He noted that he only orders American food to prevent authorities from suspecting he's not a citizen and coming after him.
He further advised fellow Ghanaians in the US to follow his steps and stop ordering Ghanaian food since they could be traced and deported.
Watch the video below:
Netizens sympathise with Prophakwa
Netizens who saw the video of Prophakwa sharing his coping mechanisms in the US expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with him, others criticised him.
@user7907233118009 wrote:
"Bro but why don't you just cook your food at home."
@JOG wrote:
"Where is Twene Jonas?, I am looking for him, his ticket money is ready."
@user5888620518120 wrote:
"You have to be careful about the video posting because they can get your location though that please."
@eleazerdeh wrote:
"Bro, so u don't have papers? Thought u were on F1 visa as a student? So what's ur fear of getting deported? Am confused."
2d ago
6
Reply
View 8 replies
KONSEY LINE
So now Akwasi is what?
2d ago
4
Reply
Prophakwa🇺🇸 🇬🇭
· Creator
God agent on earth
2d ago
1
Reply
View 2 more
Hide
ofori Ghana
a prophet of God please go to the city Donald trump's can't do you anything, because you are a man of God
2d ago
0
Reply
Prophakwa🇺🇸 🇬🇭
· Creator
Eiiiiii😳
1d ago
0
Reply
View 1 more
Hide
Gegerichi
I feel you bro
2d ago
3
Reply
Rabiwu Alhassan
the only video that you didn't mention misriam
2d ago
1
Reply
Prophakwa🇺🇸 🇬🇭
· Creator
😅
1d ago
1
Reply
Hide
Mey3guy
thank God they're showing us the US the American never showed on TV🥰
2d ago
1
Reply
Desmoney_mytestimony
Charlie I like you... you are honest
2d ago
1
Reply
bengarzy863
May God be with you guys over there 👌❤️🤞🏽🕊️
2d ago
1
Reply
Sewaa Becky
sorry brother it shall be well
2d ago
1
Reply
king_simon
Come home we love you
2d ago
1
Reply
Pascal Delove
This too shall pass
2d ago
5
R
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh