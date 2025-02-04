A video of popular Ghanaian content creator Prophakwa seeking refuge in a remote area in the United States has surfaced on social media

The famous TikToker stated that he had also ordered American food all in a bid to prevent authorities from identifying him and deporting him

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with him, while others laughed over the video

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Prophakwa has opened up about how he is coping in the United States, following Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The popular TikToker in a viral video indicated that he has devised various means, including seeking refuge in a remote area.

Prophakwa also stated that he would no longer order Ghanaian food for fear of being traced by authorities and subsequently deported.

He noted that he only orders American food to prevent authorities from suspecting he's not a citizen and coming after him.

He further advised fellow Ghanaians in the US to follow his steps and stop ordering Ghanaian food since they could be traced and deported.

Netizens sympathise with Prophakwa

Netizens who saw the video of Prophakwa sharing his coping mechanisms in the US expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with him, others criticised him.

@user7907233118009 wrote:

"Bro but why don't you just cook your food at home."

@JOG wrote:

"Where is Twene Jonas?, I am looking for him, his ticket money is ready."

@user5888620518120 wrote:

"You have to be careful about the video posting because they can get your location though that please."

@eleazerdeh wrote:

"Bro, so u don't have papers? Thought u were on F1 visa as a student? So what's ur fear of getting deported? Am confused."

2d ago

6

Reply

View 8 replies

KONSEY LINE

So now Akwasi is what?

2d ago

4

Reply

Prophakwa🇺🇸 🇬🇭

· Creator

God agent on earth

2d ago

1

Reply

View 2 more

Hide

ofori Ghana

a prophet of God please go to the city Donald trump's can't do you anything, because you are a man of God

2d ago

0

Reply

Prophakwa🇺🇸 🇬🇭

· Creator

Eiiiiii😳

1d ago

0

Reply

View 1 more

Hide

Gegerichi

I feel you bro

2d ago

3

Reply

Rabiwu Alhassan

the only video that you didn't mention misriam

2d ago

1

Reply

Prophakwa🇺🇸 🇬🇭

· Creator

😅

1d ago

1

Reply

Hide

Mey3guy

thank God they're showing us the US the American never showed on TV🥰

2d ago

1

Reply

Desmoney_mytestimony

Charlie I like you... you are honest

2d ago

1

Reply

bengarzy863

May God be with you guys over there 👌❤️🤞🏽🕊️

2d ago

1

Reply

Sewaa Becky

sorry brother it shall be well

2d ago

1

Reply

king_simon

Come home we love you

2d ago

1

Reply

Pascal Delove

This too shall pass

2d ago

5

R

