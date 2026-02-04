A 43-year-old man who allegedly posed as a soldier and defrauded a businessman of GH¢192,000 under the pretext of providing security on a parcel of land has been arrested.

The suspect is currently before a Circuit Court in Accra.

How a Fake Soldier Defrauded Businessman of GH¢192k Over Land Guard Issues

Mahama Sani Razak, also known as Major Zack Gariba Tanko, denied charges of defrauding one Lambon Justice Iddrisu by falsely claiming that he and his junior military personnel would protect the complainant’s land from land guards.

GNA reported that the court directed the Prosecution to send the accused, who appeared in court on crutches, to the hospital for medical examination after he claimed he sustained injuries during his arrest.

Iddrisu, the complainant, owned plots of land at Kwabenya and in March 2025, the accused introduced himself to him as a military officer.

Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo told the court that the accused later took the complainant to Burma Camp, where he further represented himself as a Major in the Ghana Armed Forces, stationed at the Military Police Unit.

During their interactions, the complainant informed the accused that land guards were harassing him on his Kwabenya land.

The accused then claimed he had the authority to deploy junior military officers to ward off the land guards.

Convinced by the representation, the complainant agreed, after which the accused demanded and received GH¢192,000 to undertake the operation.

The court heard that the accused provided three MTN Mobile Money numbers with different account names, through which the amount was transferred.

After receiving the money, the accused allegedly failed to carry out the agreement and went into hiding. Subsequent enquiries at the Ghana Armed Forces revealed that the accused was not a military officer.

Armed with this information, the complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Investigations further established that one of the Mobile Money accounts used belonged to the accused’s wife.

When arrested and interrogated, she admitted receiving unspecified sums of money, which she withdrew on behalf of her husband.

Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo said the accused was initially arraigned before Circuit Court Three on July 8, 2025, and charged with fraud.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢300,000.00 with two justified sureties.

However, after meeting the bail conditions, the accused allegedly absconded, leading to the case being struck out on November 4, 2025, for want of prosecution.

The prosecution said that in January 2026, the Accra Regional Police Command received information that the accused had been arrested at Akuse in the Eastern Region in connection with a similar offence.

A new charge sheet was subsequently filed, and the accused was brought before the court.

