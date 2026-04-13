A current photo of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife, Joana Quaye, has surfaced, causing admiration

The image showed the former wife of the business mogul rocking a red straight dress, flaunting her beauty

The looks of Joana Quaye have caused a stir on social media, as Ghanaians have shared lovely comments

Admiration messages have flooded social media as a photo of Joana Quaye's current look surfaces.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s ex-wife, Joana Quaye's current look surfaces, sparks admiration. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

The noble woman who became known to the general public when her divorce from Richard Nii Armah Quaye became the talk of the town has wowed Ghanaians with her natural beauty.

In a photo shared on social media, the ex-wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye is seen rocking a fine red fitting straight dress, topping it up with a simple but elegant wig and a slight makeup.

Her pose to the camera was top-notch, catching the attention of observers and onlookers.

Ghanaians who came across the photo could pass but admire the natural body of Joana Quaye, who has now found sympathy in the eyes of many Ghanaians.

The Facebook post showing the current look of Joana Quaye is below:

Reactions to Joana Quaye's recent photo

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Joana Quaye's a photo showing her recent look surfaced.

Solomon Antwi wrote:

"This woman fine pass the artificial ones. Men we don’t like good things."

Deborah wrote:

"This one is not BBL ooo, natural beauty."

Sel Nana Akua wrote:

"She's pretty and naturally endowed ❤️."

Sam Owusu wrote:

"Natural body ooooo this is not the artificial body."

Adriana wrote:

"Joana is Naturally Gifted and Absolutely Gorgeous but not like others, as the 'judge' thought. God will really punish that 'judge', walaahi!!!"

Richard Nii Armah and wife's divorce scandal

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his wife first made headlines after the pursuit of Joana Quaye, to get a GH₵50 million settlement in their divorce case ended in disappointment after a High Court in Accra rejected her demand on January 20, 2026.

She was awarded with just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

According to reports, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Quaye had been married for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune.

After their case went viral, many Ghanaians sympathised with Joana as many believed she wasn't treated fairly in the divorce saga. Others also blasted the business mogul for not being able to support his wife financially, given his status.

Below is a YouTube video of Joana Quaye's cousin speaking about her divorce saga:

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye trend over divorce saga. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Joana Quaye's cousin speaks on divorce dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye's cousin spoke about her divorce settlement dispute with Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

In a video, Abena detailed how her cousin helped the businessman become successful after years of struggles in life.

Joana Quaye's cousin also levelled some serious allegations against RNAQ regarding his conduct throughout the marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh