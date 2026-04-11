A former househelp of the Quaye family levelled some serious accusations against Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of RNAQ

According to the former house boy, claims that RNAQ was not a good husband to Joana Quaye are false

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

An alleged former house help of the Quaye family has broken his silence on the ongoing divorce settlement dispute between Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and his ex-wife Joana Quaye.

RNAQ's former houseboy levels serious allegations against Joana Quaye amid divorce dispute with her ex-husband. Photo credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Instagram

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company from which RNAQ built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the court awarded Joana Quaye one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children and two cars.

The judge's ruling, according to The Law Platform, was meant to prevent 'frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits'.

Justice Kofi Dorgu added that Joana Quaye was still attractive and could remarry, hence his decision.

"The petitioner, who has been settled with 1/3 of the matrimonial home, the educational and health needs of the children are placed on the respondent, and her mobility issues are also taken care of. Physically, she is very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like."

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana Quaye appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

RNAQ's former houseboy speaks on divorce

In a video on X, a man who claimed to be a former houseboy for the Quaye family leveled some allegations against RNAQ's former wife.

Before he started sharing his side of the story, the man poured libation to show that what he would say will be his truth.

He went ahead to accuse Joana of cheating on RNAQ and attempting to poison him.

"Mr Quaye's wife was cheating on him with his friend. He often had his way whenever Mr Quaye was away. Even though My Quaye caught them he did not say anything. She also poisoned him through waakye she cooked. My Quaye was taken to Trust Hospital."

The man alleged that Joana Quaye did not treat them well in the house and was a spendrift who bought expensive items often.

He indicated that despite Joana's bad behaviours in the marriage RNAQ loved and took care of his wife. He added that during the time he stayed with them as a houseboy he never saw RNAQ abuse his wife.

The former housebuy laid curses on anyone who will speak evil of RNAQ.

Watch the X video below:

RNAQ's alleged ex-houseboy remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @DontdoYawa on X. Read them below:

@CadmanAttaMills said:

"Washing other people's dirty linen in public. Nothing but contempt for this "loyal" houseboy. But even more for those who put it in the public domain."

@Biismarckkk wrote:

"He’s lying. Everything’s off about this testimony. He found out about the affair and still kept the friend around."

@AdjoaYb said:

"Ex-house boy who is wearing Fendi is who you want us to trust?"

@birago_herself said:

"Even if it's true your boss was cheating openly, it was a taboo for the woman to do the same."

@CediSports wrote:

"The guy is loyal...he will rather die than let anything happen to RNAQ...I don’t want to mention his name. I believe him."

@Indeedablessing said:

"There’s always a backstory to everything. Ghanaians like making conclusions too early. Mr Quaye said I should send this to all Ghanaians."

@ebopogba6 wrote:

"Information wo wiase oo."

@georgina_l18245 said:

"This guy needs to be taken to the police custody for a hearing!!!"

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw breaks his silence on businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife Joana Quaye's divorce saga. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Amazing TV Ghana, Lawson Media

Source: Facebook

Maurice Ampaw speaks on RNAQ's divorce case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw spoke on RNAQ's divorce case after his ex-wife, Joana Quaye contested a judge's ruling.

In a video, the lawyer shared the story of the couple's early beginnings and the issues that led to the collapse of their marriage.

Maurice Ampaw also defended Joana Quaye for her financial demands in the divorce settlement case.

Source: YEN.com.gh