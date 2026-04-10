Richard Nii Armah Quaye Divorce Saga Deepens As Wife’s Alleged School Dropout Sacrifice Emerges
- New information regarding Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife reportedly dropping out of school for him emerges, adding another layer to their divorce saga
- This came after the former lovers made headlines following a controversial GH¢300,000 divorce settlement given to Joana Quaye by a High Court
- The fresh details have sparked massive reactions as Ghanaians have stormed social media to share their mixed reactions, with some advising ladies
Another controversial information drops about the businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife amid their divorce saga.
According to an aspect of a purported official court document shared by the Ghanaian blogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossip24 TV, in the year 2002, the businessman and his wife, who had by then completed Senior High School and were believed to be in a relationship, decided to further their education at the University.
According to the reputed report, Joana Quaye was at the time a trader at Makola, and Richard Nii Armah Quaye was assisting his mum at a bar shop.
The supposed document indicated that during their first year, they were faced with financial difficulties as they were paying their tuition by themselves.
However, the respondent (Richard Nii Armah Quaye) reportedly convinced the petitioner (Joana Quaye) to drop out of school, which she did, as stated by the document.
The wife took up two jobs at different restaurants where she worked as a cashier, saved her earnings, and they both opened a joint account. According to the court document, they invested it in an asset product operated by Data Bank LTD, which matured with the couple having about GH¢10,000 as of 2008.
The YouTube video is below:
Reactions to RNAQ and wife saga
Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the new details emerged.
Afia Owusu wrote:
"Advice to my daughter: Never put your personal ambitions on hold for anyone. Focus on building yourself first before investing heavily in a man. Most Men’s preferences in women change as their financial circumstances improve. The version of a man who is struggling is not always the same as the one who succeeds. Support a man if you choose to, but never at the expense of your own growth, independence, and security."
Opoku wrote:
"If not for the divorce brouhaha, no one would have thought that the success story of one of the richest men in the country was coming from a true love and commitment of an innocent young lady... May we be inspired to be successful by our own story and not some so-called role models"
Sambar wrote:
"Brotherhood is not proud of this man's treatment of his queen. Brotherhood is about fairness. This woman has been solid from the start. She is not a gold digger. She is actually mine. Justice for Joana."
Afia Akyem wrote:
"As rich as he is and the support he is giving some people in Ghana, he can even do better than this for your children's mother and someone who can be attributed to your success."
Richard Nii Armah and wife's divorce scandal
Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his wife first made headlines after the pursuit of Joana Quaye, to get a GH₵50 million settlement in their divorce case ended in disappointment after a High Court in Accra rejected her demand on January 20, 2026.
Joana Quaye's alleged cousin levels severe allegations against RNAQ amid divorce settlement court case, video
She was awarded with just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.
According to reports, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Quaye had been married for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune.
Below is an X video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye speaking about his net worth:
Richard Nii Armah Quaye Flaunts Ferrari Purosangue
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a red Ferrari Purosangue valued at $420,000.
He stated that owning the luxury vehicle was one of the major goals he wanted to fulfil before the end of 2025.
The video sparked conversations about his growing wealth, ambition, and taste for high-end automobiles.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh