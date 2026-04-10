New information regarding Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife reportedly dropping out of school for him emerges, adding another layer to their divorce saga

This came after the former lovers made headlines following a controversial GH¢300,000 divorce settlement given to Joana Quaye by a High Court

The fresh details have sparked massive reactions as Ghanaians have stormed social media to share their mixed reactions, with some advising ladies

Another controversial information drops about the businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife amid their divorce saga.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye divorce saga deepens as wife’s school dropout sacrifice emerges. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

According to an aspect of a purported official court document shared by the Ghanaian blogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossip24 TV, in the year 2002, the businessman and his wife, who had by then completed Senior High School and were believed to be in a relationship, decided to further their education at the University.

According to the reputed report, Joana Quaye was at the time a trader at Makola, and Richard Nii Armah Quaye was assisting his mum at a bar shop.

The supposed document indicated that during their first year, they were faced with financial difficulties as they were paying their tuition by themselves.

However, the respondent (Richard Nii Armah Quaye) reportedly convinced the petitioner (Joana Quaye) to drop out of school, which she did, as stated by the document.

The wife took up two jobs at different restaurants where she worked as a cashier, saved her earnings, and they both opened a joint account. According to the court document, they invested it in an asset product operated by Data Bank LTD, which matured with the couple having about GH¢10,000 as of 2008.

The YouTube video is below:

Reactions to RNAQ and wife saga

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the new details emerged.

Afia Owusu wrote:

"Advice to my daughter: Never put your personal ambitions on hold for anyone. Focus on building yourself first before investing heavily in a man. Most Men’s preferences in women change as their financial circumstances improve. The version of a man who is struggling is not always the same as the one who succeeds. Support a man if you choose to, but never at the expense of your own growth, independence, and security."

Opoku wrote:

"If not for the divorce brouhaha, no one would have thought that the success story of one of the richest men in the country was coming from a true love and commitment of an innocent young lady... May we be inspired to be successful by our own story and not some so-called role models"

Sambar wrote:

"Brotherhood is not proud of this man's treatment of his queen. Brotherhood is about fairness. This woman has been solid from the start. She is not a gold digger. She is actually mine. Justice for Joana."

Afia Akyem wrote:

"As rich as he is and the support he is giving some people in Ghana, he can even do better than this for your children's mother and someone who can be attributed to your success."

Richard Nii Armah and wife's divorce scandal

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his wife first made headlines after the pursuit of Joana Quaye, to get a GH₵50 million settlement in their divorce case ended in disappointment after a High Court in Accra rejected her demand on January 20, 2026.

She was awarded with just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

According to reports, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Quaye had been married for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune.

Below is an X video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye speaking about his net worth:

The ex-wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's divorce settlement sparks a stir. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Instagram

Richard Nii Armah Quaye Flaunts Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a red Ferrari Purosangue valued at $420,000.

He stated that owning the luxury vehicle was one of the major goals he wanted to fulfil before the end of 2025.

The video sparked conversations about his growing wealth, ambition, and taste for high-end automobiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh