Abena, Joana Quaye's alleged cousin, has publicly spoken about her divorce settlement dispute with Richard Nii Armah Quaye

In a video, the young woman detailed the couple's history and the ex-wife's alleged contribution to the businessman's success

Abena also levelled serious allegations against Richard Nii Armah Quaye, triggering mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Abena, an alleged cousin of Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of Bills Micro-credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has broken her silence on their ongoing divorce settlement dispute.

Joana Quaye's alleged cousin levels serious allegations against Richard Nii Armah Quaye amid his divorce dispute with his ex-wife. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, GH Galaxy

Source: Instagram

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company from which RNAQ built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

However, as cited by Ghanaian media consultant Ebenezer Donkoh, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal justice who sat as an additional High Court judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

Among other things, the judge is quoted as having said:

"On the other hand, here is the petitioner who has been settled with 1/3 of the matrimonial home, the educational and health needs of the children are placed on the Respondent and her mobility issues are also taken care of.

"Physically, she is very much attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she felt like.

"I have also taken note of the fact that she is now gainfully employed with her mole witness, the PW3, in the very business her husband is in. There is no doubt in my mind that she can even be better off in her new venture and or employment with the experience gained from the Quick Credit business.

In the circumstances and as a way of dissuading these frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits, I will award a financial relief of GH¢300,000.00 in favour of the Petitioner."

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana Quaye appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

The Facebook post detailing the court's ruling in RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce case is below:

Joana Quaye's alleged cousin speaks on divorce

In an interview with UK-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Trouble Carlos on Thursday, April 9, 2026, Joana Quaye's alleged cousin clarified some claims about RNAQ's ex-wife.

Recounting their history, Abena claimed that her cousin first encountered her ex-husband at age 18 after completing SHS in 2002, before they began dating.

She also detailed Joana and RNAQ's struggles and humble beginnings during their youthful years.

Abena alleged that her cousin sacrificed her slot at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), after she and her ex-husband gained admission to the same tertiary institution.

She alleged that Joana decided not to go to the school after RNAQ convinced her to pause her education and work until he completed his.

Abena detailed the alleged financial contributions her cousin made towards her ex-husband's education in Ghana and abroad and the founding of his business venture, Bills Micro-credit.

She detailed the alleged mistreatments Joana suffered at the hands of RNAQ after he started becoming successful, among other serious allegations throughout their marriage.

She said:

"As the money was coming, the man started changing."

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw breaks his silence on businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife Joana Quaye's divorce saga. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Amazing TV Ghana, Lawson Media

Source: Facebook

The YouTube video of Joana Quaye's alleged cousin speaking about RNAQ's divorce saga is below:

Joana's alleged cousin's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Itsbeelola3052 commented:

"History has repeated itself. Women, please wise up and invest in yourselves."

E_Lawwrrence said:

"I don't know the other side but if what she is saying is true, the ex-wife deserves 50% of everything if the laws permit."

Ghtvheadlines9555 wrote:

"Some women are suffering o."

Maurice Ampaw speaks on RNAQ's divorce case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw spoke on RNAQ's divorce case after his ex-wife, Joana Quaye contested a judge's ruling.

In a video, the lawyer shared the story of the couple's early beginnings and the issues that led to the collapse of their marriage.

Maurice Ampaw also defended Joana Quaye for her financial demands in the divorce settlement case.

Source: YEN.com.gh