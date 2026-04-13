The divorce saga between RNAQ and his ex-wife has taken another twist, as it is alleged that one of the two cars awarded to her by the court is damaged

This came after an amount of GH¢300,000 and other items given to Joana Quaye as a separation settlement sparked massive outrage on social media

The reportedly damaged car has triggered intense outrage among Ghanaians, as they have flooded various platforms to share their diverse reactions

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife's divorce saga has taken another turn, as it has been alleged that one of the cars awarded to Joana is damaged beyond repair.

RNAQ Saga deepens as one of the two cars awarded to his ex-wife Joana Quaye is allegedly damaged beyond repair. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The information was shared by Ghpage's Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on his official TikTok page. According to him, the 2014 registered Jaguar, which was awarded in addition to a 2018 Jaguar model, is not in a good state.

A video that was shared on social media showed the car in question sparking at a place believed to be a mechanic shop.

The news details have triggered outrage on social media, with Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Joana Quaye's alleged damaged car

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the alleged damaged Jaguar hit the internet.

Headmaster 1 wrote:

"Let's leave everything in the hands of God. He will truly see her through. For now, please, let's remember Joana and kids in our prayers.🙏"

Ohemaa Asantewaa wrote:

"I feel so sad about this issue which I don't know why. May God come through for this woman."

Maame Takyiwaa wrote:

"So when she is fighting you should understand her. God will still guide her through this difficult situation."

Joana Quaye's brother reacts to divorce saga

Speaking in a recent interview on the 'Talk To Kula' podcast on Sunday, April 12, 2026, Joseph Coffie, the brother of RNAQ claimed that her sister once informed him that RNAQ had offered her GH₵2 million, a vehicle, and a house as a settlement after she approached him for a divorce.

He claimed that his sister accused her ex-husband of infidelity and that she relied on hearsay instead of actually catching him in the act.

Joseph noted that she was unaware that Joana had dragged her husband to court over their divorce and expressed his dissatisfaction with her decision.

He accused a former employee of RNAQ and a close friend, popularly known as 'Scratch', of being responsible for the allegations his sister has levelled against her ex-husband.

He alleged that Joana had stopped being on talking terms with him in recent years and accused him of taking his ex-brother-in-law's side in the dispute.

He claimed that he was unaware of his sister's claims about providing financial support for RNAQ throughout their relationship and while starting his business ventures.

Joseph also noted that he never experienced her sister suffering any physical abuse from her ex-husband when he was staying with them.

The Instagram video of Joana Quaye's sister speaking is below:

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a red Ferrari Purosangue valued at $420,000. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: UGC

Richard Nii Armah Quaye Flaunts Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye flaunted a red Ferrari Purosangue valued at $420,000.

He stated that owning the luxury vehicle was one of the major goals he wanted to fulfil before the end of 2025.

The video sparked conversations about his growing wealth, ambition, and taste for high-end automobiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh