Joana Quaye's brother has publicly addressed his elder sister's divorce settlement dispute with Richard Nii Armah Quaye

In a video, Joseph Coffie dismissed some allegations levelled against the Bills Micro-credit founder by his elder sister

Joana Quaye's brother also made some claims regarding the circumstances that led to his sister seeking a divorce from RNAQ

Joseph Coffie, a brother of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife, Joana Quaye, has broken his silence on his sister's ongoing divorce settlement dispute with her ex-husband.

Joana Quaye's brother Jospeh Coffie speaks on his sister's settlement dispute and levels new allegations. Photo source: Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, The BBC Ghana, Talk To Kula/YouTube

Source: Facebook

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company that built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

However, Ghanaian media consultant Ebenezer Donkoh cited that the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal justice who sat as an additional High Court judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana Quaye appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

The X posts detailing the court's ruling in RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce case are below:

Joana Quaye's brother speaks on divorce issues

In an interview with content creator Headless YouTuber on his 'Talk To Kula' podcast on Sunday, April 12, 2026, Joseph Coffie claimed that Joana once informed him that RNAQ had offered her GH₵2 million, a vehicle, and a house as a settlement after she approached him for a divorce.

He claimed that his sister accused her ex-husband of infidelity and that she relied on hearsay instead of actually catching him in the act.

He said:

"We went out some time ago, and she told me that her husband proposed giving her GH₵2 million, a car, and a house. She (Joana) said she wanted a divorce because her husband had been cheating and I don't know who actually feeds her that information."

"She wanted to divorce based on what she heard."

Joseph noted that she was unaware that Joana had dragged her husband to court over their divorce and expressed his dissatisfaction with her decision.

He accused a former employee of RNAQ and a close friend, popularly known as 'Scratch', of being responsible for the allegations his sister has levelled against her ex-husband.

Joseph, who currently works for Pizzaman Ghana, alleged that Joana had stopped being on talking terms with him in recent years and accused him of taking his ex-brother-in-law's side in the dispute.

He claimed that he was unaware of his sister's claims about providing financial support for RNAQ throughout their relationship and while starting his business ventures.

Joseph denied knowing individuals who claimed to be cousins of his sister and denied allegations that he had taken the side of his ex-brother-in-law because of financial gains.

Joana Quaye's alleged cousin levels serious allegations against Richard Nii Armah Quaye amid his divorce dispute with his ex-wife. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, GH Galaxy

Source: Instagram

He dismissed allegations that RNAQ was irresponsible and had ignored his responsibilities as a father to the three children he had fathered with Joana.

Joseph also noted that he never experienced her sister suffering any physical abuse from her ex-husband when he was staying with them.

He also responded to some allegations that others had levelled against his sister.

The YouTube video of Joana Quaye's brother speaking about his sister and RNAQ's divorce settlement case is below:

Joana Quaye's brother's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Beausackey142 commented:

"Dear Lord, I pray that I never turn out to be the brother who discusses his sister's relationship online or anywhere."

Stellaanim1827 said:

"You didn't suspect your in-law was cheating, something he himself didn't deny in court, but you suspected your sister? Herh God will punish you. You mean your sister is also capable of causing murder, but your in-law is not capable of abusing her? No wonder your sister is not talking to you. A traitor."

CoverWorld10 wrote:

"Looks like this guy has a personal score to settle with his sister."

Joana Quaye's cousin speaks on divorce dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye's cousin spoke about her divorce settlement dispute with Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

In a video, Abena detailed how her cousin helped the businessman become successful after years of struggles in life.

Jona Quaye's cousin also levelled some serious allegations against RNAQ regarding his conduct throughout the marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh