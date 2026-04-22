Regina Van Helvert’s husband to be, known as Chris Kweku on social media, has drawn attention despite keeping a very private life away from the spotlight.

He is believed to be a medical practitioner, though specific details about his career and background remain largely undisclosed to the public.

Aside from his profession, Chris Kweku is active on X, where he shares football memes and reactions, showing his strong passion for the sport.

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Regina Van Helvert’s pending marriage has sparked curiosity online, with many people eager to know more about the man behind the scenes, known publicly as Chris Kweku.

Chris Kweku’s quiet life gets attention before his marriage to Regina Van Helvert. Image credit: Regina Van Helvert & Chris Kweku

Source: Instagram

Chris Kweku, as he is identified on social media, has largely kept a low profile despite the growing attention that has followed his marriage.

Unlike his wife-to-be, who is widely known in Ghana’s media space, he appears to prefer a more private life, with very limited personal details available publicly.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Chris Kweku is a medical practitioner

From what can be gathered, Chris Kweku is believed to be a medical practitioner.

However, specific details about his field, workplace, or professional background have not been widely shared, adding to the mystery surrounding him.

This has not stopped social media users from taking an interest in his life, especially after Regina gave a glimpse into their relationship.

Chris Kweku is a football fanatic

Beyond his profession, one thing that stands out about Chris Kweku is his love for football.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he is known for sharing football-related content, particularly memes and reactions tied to trending matches and players.

His posts suggest he is deeply engaged with the sport, often interacting with popular football conversations online.

This passion for football has made him somewhat relatable to many young Ghanaians who follow the sport closely and use social media as a space for banter and discussion.

It also offers a different side to his personality, showing that while he may be a professional in the medical field, he still enjoys the lighter side of online culture.

Despite the growing attention, Chris Kweku has not made any major public statements about his marriage, and the couple has kept things relatively private.

Check out Chris Kweku's X post below:

For now, much of what is known about him remains limited, leaving fans to piece together details from social media activity and the few glimpses shared by Regina.

As interest continues to grow, it remains to be seen whether he will step more into the public spotlight or maintain the quiet, reserved presence he is currently known for

UTV presenter MzGee allegedly marries her second husband in grand style. Photo credit: @MzGee.

Source: Instagram

MzGee allegedly remarried in style

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, better known as MzGee, has allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The celebrity bride looked breathtaking in a spectacular gown and hairstyle for what she claimed was her traditional ceremony in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Akpene Nyarku's viral photos and videos, which she shared online.

Source: YEN.com.gh