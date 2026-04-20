The beloved Cow and Chicken series star Funny Face, has opened up about his ties with former IGP George Akuffo Dampare, a bond that has stirred admiration online

The Ghanaian comic actor, who has battled mental health struggles for years, has shared how the statesman supported his recovery with consistent care and guidance

Funny Face has also recounted his distressing experiences at Pantang Mental Hospital, a story that has moved many Ghanaians and deepened conversations around mental health

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Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face has shared emotional details about the support he received from the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, during a difficult period in his life.

Ghanaian actor, Funny Face, shares deep appreciation for Dampare while discussing personal challenges and resilience. Image credit: Presidency/ Facebook, @therealfunnyface/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, the actor, who has openly spoken about his mental health challenges following his divorce, explained how the former IGP stepped in to support him during what he described as one of the hardest phases of his life.

According to Funny Face, he received monthly financial assistance from the former police chief, although he did not disclose the exact amount. He said the support continued for over a year and was mainly used to cater for his medical needs and other necessities.

“He took care of me for over a year. He sent me money every month to take care of my health and all my needs,” he said.

He further expressed deep appreciation for the assistance but noted that he had kept the matter private for a long time, adding that he believed the former IGP would not be comfortable with him making it public.

“For my healing, I will forever appreciate him. He wouldn’t be happy I am mentioning his name out here, but I have kept it for long,” he added.

Funny Face also recounted moments where he said he was disciplined and corrected during his struggles, including an instance where he was reportedly arrested, which he believes was part of efforts to help him regain control of his life.

He went on to share advice he received from Dampare during his lowest moments, which he said reshaped his outlook on life.

“You have so much potential, but the very kids you are fighting for, if you don’t take care, you will die and leave them behind,” he recalled.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Funny Face and Dampare’s relationship sparks reactions

Netizens have flooded the comment section sharing their thoughts on the actor’s revelation. Below are some of the reactions.

Richard Inkoom wrote:

"The IGP is a very good man 😊."

rash_az1 shared:

"Ghana will find it very difficult to have a good IGP like Dr Dampare,, he is and was a very good man,,, may Allah bless him and his entire family."

Khanyisa construction🇿🇦🇬🇭 added:

"God bless him, and I like him IGP ❤️👌."

AMOTIA GENG added:

"God bless you, IGP 🙏🕊️❤️."

Christ in me added:

"Ghana police are the best."

BurnitoReigns added:

"God bless the former IGP🫡."

Aasare Benjamin wrote:

"Wao Dampare is a real man of God."

Funny Face speaks about his troubling experiences at the Pantang Hospital in Accra. Image credit: @realpodcast08

Source: TikTok

Funny Face opens up on distressing experiences

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has opened up about his distressing experiences at the Pantang Mental Hospital, evoking sadness among Ghanaians.

The comic actor, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has warmed hearts in recent months after returning to his normal self.

He has opened up about his mental health struggles as a part of his recovery as he attempts to educate the public on what he went through.

Source: YEN.com.gh