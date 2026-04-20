, Ghanaian journalist Kelvin Taylor has publicly offered to employ broadcaster Captain Smart, drawing widespread attention across Ghana’s media space

The announcement was made during an episode of his YouTube programme With All Due Respect, where he regularly discusses political and national issues

The proposal has triggered significant discussion online, with many social media users expressing surprise at the development

Ghanaian journalist and social media commentator Kelvin Taylor has stirred public conversation after publicly offering to employ popular broadcaster, Captain Smart.

Kelvin Taylor made the announcement during an episode of his YouTube programme With All Due Respect, where he discusses national issues and frequently comments on public figures and governance.

Kelvin Taylor has made a surprising employment offer to broadcaster Captain Smart during a YouTube broadcast. Photo credit: DKlassGH/Facebook, CaptainSmartFans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His unexpected offer comes shortly after Captain Smart, for the second time, indicated his intention to resign from Media General, where he currently hosts the morning show on Onua TV.

In response, Kelvin Taylor expressed readiness to bring the outspoken broadcaster on board his platform, outlining what he described as a flexible and lucrative arrangement.

According to him, he is prepared to pay Captain Smart between 35 and 50 dollars per hour, depending on agreed terms, for work spanning across the week.

He further stated that the arrangement would require Captain Smart to work only three days a week, describing the offer as both attractive and manageable.

Kelvin Taylor added that if Captain Smart finds the proposal favourable, he should reach out so they can formalise the agreement.

The development has sparked widespread reactions online, with many netizens expressing surprise at the offer, given the perceived history between the two media personalities.

On Ghana’s media landscape, the relationship between the two outspoken commentators is often described as tense and occasionally confrontational.

Both are known for strong political commentary and, at various times, have engaged in public exchanges marked by criticism and differing views on national issues.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Captain Smart hints possible exit from Onua TV

Barely a week ago, Captain Smart sparked concern after hinting at a possible exit from his Onua TV.

He made this known on one of the editions of Onua Maakye, the outspoken broadcaster gave remarks at the end of his programme that suggested uncertainty about his continuation at the media house, without making any direct or firm announcement about quitting.

“I have finished my work. I have closed. It will be by the grace of God if I am to come on Monday,” he said during the live broadcast.

The statement immediately triggered widespread discussions among viewers, as many interpreted it as a possible hint of departure from the station where he has built a strong reputation for addressing national issues.

Captain Smart’s programme has often served as a platform for criticising perceived wrongdoings, especially involving authorities and governance issues in the country, making his potential exit a subject of public concern.

He further added during the show:

“I am the kind that people will follow me wherever I go,” indicating that wherever he gets to, he will have the numbers folowing him.

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart hints at quitting his show on Onua TV. Image credit: Onua TV/YouTube, Captain Smart/Facebook

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video here:

Captain Smart threatens to quit Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has got people talking online after a video of him went viral.

This comes after the host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV threatened to quit Media General.

It all happened on Onua Maakye on Onua TV on Wednesday, April 1, when Captain Smart spoke out about a faulty air conditioner in the studio

Source: YEN.com.gh