Abu Trica's wife, Abena Oforiwaa, stepped out in Swedru on August 2, 2026, weeks after her husband was extradited to the US over an alleged $8m romance fraud case

The TikToker filmed herself walking confidently outdoors in a fitted dusty rose dress, drawing attention and sparking cheating rumours in the comments

Abena Oforiwaa directly addressed a follower who raised the cheating question, calling Abu Trica her soulmate and insisting she would never betray him

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Abu Trica's wife, Abena Oforiwaa, has shut down any suggestions of cheating after making a public appearance, weeks after her husband was extradited to the United States in connection with an alleged $8 million romance fraud case.

Oforiwaa, who goes by Queenie on TikTok, shared a video of herself walking across an open paved area near buildings and parked vehicles in what appeared to be a relaxed, self-assured outing.

Abu Trica's wife, Abena Oforiwaa, reacts to cheating concerns on social media. Photo source: @abena_oforiwaa22

Source: TikTok

She wore a fitted floor-length dusty rose dress with short sleeves, paired with black heeled sandals and a small black crossbody bag. Her exceptionally long black braids, flowing nearly to her calves, caught the eye as she adjusted her hair mid-stride.

The tone of the clip was casual and playful, set against a busy street backdrop.

Abu Trica's wife reacts to cheating concerns

After the video gained traction, some followers flooded the comments to admire her appearance. Others, however, raised pointed questions about her fidelity during her husband's absence.

One guy, with the handle @legend.of.my.days, advised:

"Stay connected, don't cheat on Abu, please."

Abu Trica's wife chose to respond directly to one such comment, writing in the replies:

"Aww, I don't usually reply to messages like this, but I felt I should. There's no way something like that would ever happen. Why would I cheat on my husband..my soulmate…Our bond is something many people may not understand, but it's very real to us. So, dear, I won't, okay👍"

The response drew significant attention, with many viewers weighing in on both her loyalty and her composure in the face of the speculation.

Abu Trica's extradition to the US

Abu Trica, the Ghanaian socialite known for his flashy lifestyle, was extradited to the United States to face prosecution over his alleged involvement in an $8 million romance fraud scheme.

The case attracted widespread public interest in Ghana, particularly given the couple's prominent social media presence.

Watch Abu Trica's wife's TikTok video that sparked the reactions

Other reactions to Abu Trica's wife's video

YEN.com.gh some of the other reactions bordering on admiration for Abu Trica's wife.

Wi❣️ls💋on💕 said:

"Abena, to the whole world we are really strong; our God is always able 🙌🙌."

Agya Amoako said:

"May The Angels Of Strength Get Your Husband From Where Ever He Is. You Will Be Fine Soon It Is Well."

SameGod ✝️☆ said;

"The most Loyal and strongest lady of 2026 ❤️🤟."

Joeyhimself🐐❤️🔱 said:

"Omo who’s your sister again?? The only person wey fine pass you for now is your soul❤️🤣."

Abu Trica pleads not guilty after extradition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica appeared before a US Federal court after he was extradited from Ghana.

Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited to the United States of America on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, to face wire fraud charges.

In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, indicated the time the flight left Ghana

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Source: YEN.com.gh