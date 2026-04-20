A University of Ghana graduate has warmed hearts online after sharing his relocation story on social media

This comes as he opened up on the difficulty in getting a job after completing university back in 2023

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the inspiring story of the young man

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Michael Ayim, a University of Ghana graduate, has become an inspiration after opening up about his relocation to Germany.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man said it all began after bagging a degree in Material Science and Engineering in 2023.

Michael Ayim, a University of Ghana graduate, speaks after relocating to Germany to work. Image credit: @_naytconsult/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Having completed his national service at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael admitted that finding a job was a daunting task, as many applications he made both online and in person proved futile.

“In Ghana, if you don’t know anyone, it is really difficult to secure permanent employment, and that was my situation. I was not able to secure employment although I was applying online and in person. And so, yeah, that was it. It was more of a struggle because being a firstborn, the pressure mounts on you.”

It was at that point that his uncle introduced him to an individual who played a key role in preparing him to relocate to Germany for work.

He said that after going through all the documentation and learning how to speak German, he was issued a work permit.

The video then showed Michael Ayim at the Accra International Airport as he bade farewell to loved ones.

It also showed when he arrived in Germany, visibly excited about life there.

He stated that after settling in, he began working immediately as a retail salesperson.

Michael concluded by encouraging people who are eager to relocate not to give up.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 200 likes and 13 comments and was captioned:

“I started with a dream, and Nayt Consult provided the wings.”

Ghanaian man opens up on relocating to Germany Photo credit: Matthew Micah Wright

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps congratulate Michael on relocating to Germany

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the young man on his successful relocation to Germany. Others also expressed interest in knowing the steps and process he took to relocate.

DADSN_Affum stated:

“Fantastic, we invite the general public to an orientation programme this Saturday at Dzorwulu.”

Adek_jnr added:

“Do you have placement for Agriculture students?”

Khaleb said:

“Congrats, AYIM Michael.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Congratulations are in order. You’ve really motivated me. From struggling to get a job to going to Germany a few days after arriving, this says a lot about our system in Ghana.”

Lady cries as she relocates abroad

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady got many emotional after a video of her crying aboard a plane surfaced online.

This comes as she cried over the thought that she was also moving abroad.

Her tears later gave way to joy as she arrived in the UK and was welcomed by loved ones.

Source: YEN.com.gh