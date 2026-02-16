MzGee Sparks Second Marriage Rumours As She Rocks a Stylish Gown
- Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, better known as MzGee, has allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony
- The celebrity bride looked breathtaking in a spectacular gown and hairstyle for what she claimed was her traditional ceremony in Ghana
- Some social media users have commented on Gloria Akpene Nyarku's viral photos and videos, which she shared online
Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, better known as MzGee, has allegedly celebrated a second marriage in an opulent ceremony.
The beloved UTV presenter captured everyone's attention as she looked radiant in a beautifully designed outfit for her traditional wedding.
MzGee allegedly remarries
Award-winning TV presenter MzGee looked exquisite in an off-shoulder red suede gown, custom-made to accentuate her curves and embody elegance for her wedding.
She wore an elegant hairstyle featuring a chic centre part, perfectly complementing her flawless makeup, which highlighted her striking features, including her cheekbones.
MzGee adorned herself with fashionable beaded earrings, a complementary necklace, and delicate bracelets, adding a touch of sophistication and sparkle to her bridal glam.
"…And I said Yes 🙌 to my Valentine 💌 The heavy rain 🌧️ didn’t stop 🛑 our beautiful celebration 🎊 I’m grateful for your well wishes 🥰 Love is magical 🥰."
The Instagram photo is below:
Reactions as MzGee "remarries"
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian media personality MzGee's stylish photos and videos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Dr. Drill Entertainment Production stated:
"Good Night, Dearest Love."
Jimmy Kutin stated:
"Congratulations, she is very gorgeous."
Emmy Emm stated:
"Congratulations. You are my inspiration."
Abena Siaa stated:
"Congratulations. I tap into it."
Sambo Dora commented:
"Congratulations, my favourite UTV presenter."
Awurabena Osei Tutu Brobbey commented:
"Congratulations. 2026 is your year."
Pat Akrofi stated:
"Congratulations. See what the Lord has done."
Comfort Viala stated:
"Congratulations. You are very beautiful."
Afia Adwubi Boateng stated:
"Congratulations, beautiful, soo happy for you."
Princess Stella stated:
"Congratulations. This is what the lord has done."
GoldMawufemor Niffer Boglo stated:
"Congratulations, dear. You made a beautiful bride."
Daavi Esenam Boat stated:
"Congratulations, sis. May God bless your marriage."
The Instagram video of MzGee is below:
MzGee rocks a stylish suit
UTV presenter MzGee previously inspired corporate women with her classy two-piece ensemble.
She wore a red long-sleeve blazer paired with matching trousers, and completed the look with elegant pointed shoes adorned with subtle embellishments.
MzGee opted for a simple frontal lace hairstyle and flawless, skin-tone makeup to finish her polished appearance.
The Instagram photo is below:
MzGee resumes work at UTV
Similarly, the Ghanaian media personality made a strong comeback at UTV after her maternity leave.
Presenter MzGee shared teasers of her latest lifestyle programme, which aims to provide support and resources for families in need.
Some social media users have applauded Fada Dickson for consistently creating impactful programmes for his presenters.
The Instagram video is below:
MzGee shares her motherhood journey
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media star Gloria Akpene Nyarku, often known as MzGee, who shared some of her experiences being a mother.
The well-known media figure claimed that the waiting period was difficult since people could be rude.
As she encouraged other mothers to wait, social media users flocked to the comment section to express their opinions.
