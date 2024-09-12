Media personality Regina Van Helvert opened up about things about men that she considered red flags

In an exclusive interview with TV3's 3Xtra, she said she considered it a red flag if a man did not know how to cook

Some men who commented on the video lashed out at her as they talked about cooking being the role of the woman in the household

Seasoned media personality Regina Van Helvert spoke about her red flags about men, which started a social media debate.

Regina Van Helvert's red flags

In an exclusive interview with TV3's 3Xtra, Regina Van Helvert was asked whether it was a red flag if a man did not know how to cook.

She responded by shouting that it was a red flag and noted that, on a more serious note, it was important that a man knew how to cook.

The seasoned presenter explained that in an amorous relationship, it was romantic for the man to do the cooking.

"Seriously. You need to learn how to cook. I mean it is romantic," she said in the video.

Citing an example of how cooking could be romantic, she said it would be lovely to wake up to a well-home-cooked meal from her man.

To top it all off, the ever-gorgeous presenter said it would be more romantic if the man presented her food to her while singing a beautiful song.

"Imagine me waking up in the morning, you have cooked for me and you are singing good morning darling breakfast is here."

Video of Regina Van Helvert's red flags.

Reactions to Regina Van Hervert's red flags

Many men in the comment section lashed out at Regina Van Helvert as they opened up about the woman's duty to ensure food in the home. They even tagged her as a red flag.

Others who loved her threw their shot at her and noted that they were excellent cooks and were her type.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@I_Am_Winter said:

"Thank God I can cook. Hello my love @regivanhelvert 😩😘"

@Paa_kwesi_Paa said:

"The drama is too much in this country. Even though it might be a fact but the reason makes it so dramatic and it is boring 😎"

@QwaquQwaqu said:

"All these things is what will keep women single for a long time!"

@TawficQ said:

"Trust me, don’t be this kinda man! You will see pepper ! Yoooo"

@__Nkansah said:

"Then I can never be romantic."

Anita Akuffo's red flags about men

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Anita Akuffo mentioned her red flags about men in an interview with TV3's 3Xtra.

In the video, she said that men who are still friends with their exes or are in contact with them were what she considered a red flag.

The comment section was filled with diverse opinions, many of which discussed the benefits of good relations with one's exes.

