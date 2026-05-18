Kennedy Agyapong's Daughter Amanda Bags 2 Master's Degrees from UPenn's Wharton Business School
Amanda Agyapong, one of the daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated with two Master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the US.
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Amanda received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Arts (MA) in International Studies from UPenn's Wharton Business School.
The 28-year-old received her dual master's degree at the school's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Penn Museum.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh