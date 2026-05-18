Amanda Agyapong, one of the daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated with two Master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the US.

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Amanda received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Arts (MA) in International Studies from UPenn's Wharton Business School.

The 28-year-old received her dual master's degree at the school's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Penn Museum.

Source: YEN.com.gh