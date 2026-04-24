Kennedy Agyapong's daughter has completed an Ivy League university in the US with double master's degrees

In a video, Amanda Agyapong celebrated her latest academic achievement with her colleagues after their final class

Many social media users congratulated Kennedy Agyapong's daughter after she bagged her double master's degrees

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Amanda Foriwaa Agyapong, the US-based daughter of renowned Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has achieved another impressive academic achievement.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter Amanda Agyapong completes MA and MBA programmes at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). Photo source: @amanda_agy, @realhonken

Source: Instagram

In April 2024, Amanda, who previously worked at the Google headquarters in the US, announced that she had enrolled in a university to further her education.

At the time, Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), one of the most prestigious (Ivy League) universities in the US, shared that she had returned to her alma mater.

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page, Amanda noted that she was pursuing a double master's.

She also stated that she would study for a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from UPenn's Wharton Business School and a Master of Arts (MA) in International Studies and was expected to complete them in 2026.

The Instagram video of Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Amanda Agyapong, announcing her return to school is below:

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter bags double master's

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Amanda took to her TikTok page to announce that she had completed her Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes, two years after her return to the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

In a video she shared, Kennedy Agyapong's daughter beamed with excitement as she celebrated her latest academic milestone with other members of her graduating class on a double-decker bus.

Standing beside a female colleague, the 28-year-old Amanda expressed pride in bagging a degree, an MA and an MBA from the same Ivy League university under the age of 30.

She said:

"Penn got three degrees out of us: Bachelor's, Master's of Arts and MBA. Triple Ivy'd up."

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter gets admission to Howard University's College of Dentistry. Photo source: @anth0nell

Source: Instagram

In another video she shared, Ken's daughter and her colleagues were seen on four double-decker buses touring the streets of Philadelphia.

The group sang together and partied on their buses after completing school.

The TikTok videos of Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Amanda Agyapong, celebrating after bagging two Master's degrees are below:

Reactions to Kennedy's daughter bagging double masters

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sammy Mac commented:

"😁Congrats Amanda."

Asia wrote:

"Black and hooded, let’s goo!!"

Simplyyseli said:

"Love this. Congratulations to you all."

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter visits father's plastic factory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's daughter visited her father's plastic factory after returning to Ghana for vacation.

In a video, Amanda Agyapong expressed joy as she monitored the operations of her father's lucrative business.

Source: YEN.com.gh