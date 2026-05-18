Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated from Yale University in the US.

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Yvonne, the youngest of Ken Agyapong's daughters, known on social media, graduated at Yale's 325th Commencement ceremony, held on Saturday, May 16, 2026

She received a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Cognitive Science.

A video shared by her elder brother, Kenneth Agyapong, showed her dressed in beautiful kente with a kente sash around her neck, posing in a selfie video with her brother.

Kenneth was heard shouting, "Ken, we did it. Ken, we did it. We got another degree," amid smiles.

Yvonne blew a kiss into the camera and said:

"Thank you daddy."

Ken Agyapong's daughter's UCHS graduation in 2022

The degree from Yale came exactly after Yvonne Agyapong graduated from Union Catholic High School, a private secondary school in New Jersey.

The then-18-year-old emerged as the valedictorian, sweeping the top student in many subjects, including Mathematics, English, and Social Studies, among others.

Just like her Yale graduation, it was a big family celebration with her parents, siblings, and other family and friends in attendance.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Yvonne, has graduated as a valedictorian Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh