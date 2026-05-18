Kennedy Agyapong's Daughter Yvonne Graduates from Yale University, Beautiful Videos Drop
Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated from Yale University in the US.
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Yvonne, the youngest of Ken Agyapong's daughters, known on social media, graduated at Yale's 325th Commencement ceremony, held on Saturday, May 16, 2026
She received a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Cognitive Science.
A video shared by her elder brother, Kenneth Agyapong, showed her dressed in beautiful kente with a kente sash around her neck, posing in a selfie video with her brother.
Kenneth was heard shouting, "Ken, we did it. Ken, we did it. We got another degree," amid smiles.
Yvonne blew a kiss into the camera and said:
"Thank you daddy."
Ken Agyapong's daughter's UCHS graduation in 2022
The degree from Yale came exactly after Yvonne Agyapong graduated from Union Catholic High School, a private secondary school in New Jersey.
The then-18-year-old emerged as the valedictorian, sweeping the top student in many subjects, including Mathematics, English, and Social Studies, among others.
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Just like her Yale graduation, it was a big family celebration with her parents, siblings, and other family and friends in attendance.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh