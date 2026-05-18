Shatta Wale won categories at the 43rd International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA)

The artist won Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year awards

Shatta Wale's win, announced at the ceremony on May 17, 2026, in Florida, triggered excitement among hi of followers

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has won two categories at the 2026 International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Shatta Wale wins two awards at 43rd IRAWMA in Florida, US. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The Shatta Movement boss, who is the most successful African artiste in IRAWMA's history, won the Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year with his Shatta Fest Ghana.

The On God hitmaker's win was announced at a ceremony held in Florida, America, on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

See the Instagram post below:

Shatta Wale also shared a photo, announcing his win with the caption:

"2 awards at IRAWMA 🏆🏆 @irawmaawards Big love to the organizers, my loyal SM fans, and every Reggae/Dancehall supporter across the globe. This win is for Africa, the streets, and the culture we keep building together. 🌍🔥 Special thanks to my Big Boss Hashim @boogiedownnima for receiving the awards on my behalf. SM to the world! ❤️🙏 SM never fails. More greatness ahead. #GODISHERE🩸🙏."

See Shatta Wale's Instagram post below:

What are the IRAWMAs?

The IRAWMA is a scheme which was founded as the Chicago Reggae Music Awards and the International Reggae Music Awards (IRMA) by Ephraim Martin to promote Jamaican music, arts, and culture.

Over the years, the scheme was decoupled into the Chicago Music Awards (CMA), honouring everything music in Chicago, and IRAWMA, whose scope extends beyond Jamaica to Africa, Europe, and other places.

Established in 1982, the 2026 IRAWMA was the 43rd edition. It was held at the Coral Springs Centre for the Arts.

Shatta Wale's history with IRAWMA

Shatta Wale's relationship with IRAWMA dates back to 2014 when he claimed his first award for Best New Entertainer.

Over the past decade, he has consistently featured among the winners, demonstrating remarkable staying power in an industry known for rapid changes.

By his hat-trick win, the dancehall star's IRAWMA trophy count has reached nine, extending his record as both Ghana's and Africa's most awarded artist in the prestigious ceremony's history.

Congrats to Shatta Wale's IRAWMA win

The news of Shatta Wale's IRAWMA win has sparked excitement among his fans on social media. Many used the opportunity to shade rival fans.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Macqoy Reports said:

"Herh! The Local Artiste is winning International Awards oo."

DailyLife Express said:

"He’s actually the most awarded African artiste in that awards scheme. And it’s a big-time organisation."

Philary Gh said:

"African Dance hall king papapapaa not Ghana dance hall artist of the year."

Ronald Nii-Armaah Hammond said:

"Free show won over paid shows. This is not good lol"

Ridgeeld Eldridges said:

"The other man is now an Artiste IGP ooh roaming around arresting fans wueiii."

Blacko joins Shatta Wale as IRAWMA winner

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was not the only Ghanaian who got honoured at the 43rd IRAWMA.

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif also won Most Promising Entertainer at the IRAWMA.

The IRAWMA win came after Blacko claimed his second Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA) Artiste of the Year.

Source: YEN.com.gh