Akrobeto did not attend the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, despite having spoken publicly about their close bond over the years

The comedian's absence sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Ghanaians questioning why he was not present at the final rites

Some social media users have defended Akrobeto, suggesting personal reasons or respect for the Kantanka family's wishes may explain his decision

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Popular Ghanaian comedian and television personality Akrobeto has come under public scrutiny after he reportedly failed to attend the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka on July 30, 2026, a man he has often spoken about with great admiration.

Akrobeto comes under scrutiny after reportedly missing Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s funeral despite their close bond. Image credit: UTV, Kantanka TV

Source: Facebook

The absence of Akrobeto at the funeral ceremony has triggered widespread reactions among some Ghanaians, with many questioning why the actor and presenter was not present to bid farewell to the renowned inventor, preacher and industrialist.

Akrobeto shares close bond with Kantanka

Over the years, Akrobeto has publicly acknowledged his close relationship with Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and has shared moments that highlighted the respect and affection he had for him.

This has made his absence at the funeral a major talking point, especially among those who expected him to be part of the final farewell.

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, who passed away after a remarkable life dedicated to innovation, spirituality and helping others, received tributes from several personalities who attended the funeral.

However, the absence of some known figures, including Akrobeto, became a subject of discussion on social media.

Some social media users expressed disappointment, arguing that people who shared a close connection with the late founder of the Kantanka brand should have been present during his final rites.

Others, however, defended Akrobeto, stating that there could be personal reasons behind his decision not to attend and that his absence should not be used to judge the relationship he had with the late apostle.

The reactions came at a time when the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka continues to be surrounded by controversy following disagreements within the family and legal concerns surrounding the burial process.

Despite the discussions surrounding his absence, Akrobeto’s previous public statements about Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka continue to show the level of respect he had for him.

For now, many are waiting to understand the reason behind his absence as conversations about the funeral continue to dominate public attention.

The TikTok video of a concerned Ghanaian questioning the absence of Akrobeto is below.

Otumfuo's rep storms Kantanka's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Nkansah, Chief of Agric Nzema, arrived at the funeral grounds at Gomoa Mpota as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's reported representative.

A video shared on social media by UTV Ghana captured the chief performing the Adowa traditional dance to the beat of live drums.

His attendance drew significant attention following earlier reports that Manhyia Palace had denied fixing an official funeral date.

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Source: YEN.com.gh