Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have released a new collaboration titled Everlasting on June 11, 2026

The music video showcases luxury imagery and has sparked fan excitement on social media

The reunion and new collaboration followed years of tension, generating significant buzz in the music scene

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Ghanaian music stars Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have dropped a new collaboration titled Everlasting. The music video was released at 21:00 GMT on June 11, 2026.

Everlasting: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale Release their New Song After UK Reunion, Video Excites Fans

Source: Instagram

The two award-winning artistes announced the project on social media under the hashtag #ShattaSark on Wednesday, June 10, sharing a teaser video that offered fans a glimpse of the upcoming release.

The 22-second clip features luxury vehicles, Ghanaian flag imagery and appearances by both musicians.

The announcement followed the pair's surprise reunion at Kweku Smoke's London Nights concert at Electric Brixton in the United Kingdom.

During the sold-out event, Shatta Wale joined Sarkodie on stage in a moment that sparked excitement among fans and speculation about a renewed working relationship between the two artists.

The onstage appearance was widely viewed as a sign of unity after years of intermittent tensions and professional distance between the musicians.

The reunion also generated conversations within the music industry. Shortly after the concert, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy shared a series of posts on X that referenced "convenient friendship" and "fake love," comments that many social media users interpreted as a reaction to the highly publicised link-up.

Sarkodie later appeared to address the growing online discussions, indicating that he preferred resolving issues privately rather than through social media exchanges.

The music video for Everlasting premiered on Sarkodie's YouTube page.

Watch the video below:

Everlasting marks the latest collaboration between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, whose previous joint projects include popular songs such as Megye Wo Girl and Dancehall King.

Despite experiencing occasional personal and professional differences over the years, the duo's collaborations have consistently generated significant interest among music fans, making Everlasting one of the most talked-about music moments of the year.

Reactions to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale's Everlasting

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@ShadrackAmonooCrabe said:

The Africa Rap King ! The African Dancehall King! The Love Between these two is “EVERLASTING” ️‍

@Gabazin-lt9uu said:

"Two kings, one track. Sarkodie × Shatta Wale = pure fire! Fan from Sierra Leone."

@pence_4x said:

"KING of AFRICAN RAP & KING of AFRICAN DANCEHALL. So much love from cameroon."

@nanaEvans5003 said:

"Two goats in African music killing this mad beat _ combo soo wild. Sarkodie & Shatta." ️

@pendreamtv said:

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME IN THEIR RESPECTIVE FIELD OF GENRE OF MUSIC. ShattaSark."

Sarkodie donates at Yaw Sarpong’s family funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie was among the public figures at the final funeral rites of gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

The musician supported the bereaved family with a GH₵10,000 donation during the ceremony.

Sarkodie's gesture drew attention as many paid respect to one of Ghana’s late gospel voices.

Source: YEN.com.gh