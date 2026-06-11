Pastor Eze Shares Pact Made With Alexx Ekubo Before His Passing
- Pastor Jerry Eze shared details concerning the health status of the late actor Alexx Ekubo
- The cleric arranged a joint visit to the movie star with Pastor Nathaniel Bassey for Tuesday
- The Nollywood personality passed away on Monday, before the ministers could arrive at his location
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The founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has shared that late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo kept his serious health challenges away from the public.
The popular cleric shared while paying tribute to the deceased movie icon, popularly known as Chief Ikuku. According to the minister, he only became aware of the critical nature of the actor's condition shortly before his sudden demise.
Pastor Eze explained that as soon as he was informed about how serious the condition had become, he took immediate steps to intervene. He contacted gospel singer Pastor Nathaniel Bassey to coordinate a spiritual support visit to the ailing actor.
The two ministers agreed to journey together to visit Alexx Ekubo on Tuesday to pray for his recovery. However, the actor passed away on Monday, a day before the scheduled meeting could take place.
Despite the tragic outcome, the clergymen still went ahead to visit the residence to provide comfort to the family.
The ministers spent time praying with the wife and grieving family members during their visit to the house. The revelation has sparked emotional conversations online regarding the private battles that individuals face silently.
Watch as Pastor Jerry Eze pays tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo in the Instagram video below.
Reactions trail Pastor Eze’s tribute to Alexx
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:
stellaray_xx said:
"It’s well 🫂."
Dr Mayasalis said:
"It goes deeper to show that you can be everywhere and still be lonely. It shows that people can be around one another and yet have no trust in each other. It also proves that, in the end, all you truly have is yourself and your family—if your family can withstand the test."
“One more argument, one more ‘I got you bro’”: IK Ogbonna’s tribute to Alexx Ekubo leaves mourners in tears
vivian. richgirl said:
"Chaiiii😢😢😢😢😢. My Alexxx."
francaojochideobaje_ said:
"Hmmm, it’s well ooo."
stefas_rtw said:
"God indeed wants him home... This world doesn't deserve him."
Alexx Ekubo's father breaks silence
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mazi Alex Ekubo, the father of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, broke his silence after his passing.
On Wednesday, June 10, a service of song was organised in honour of the Nigerian actor. Many industry players were present at the event to bid farewell to Alexx Ekubo.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh