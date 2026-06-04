Popular Ghanaian singer Mzbel has called out her colleague artist, Stonebwoy, speaking about their friendship fallout

She also dragged the dancehall artist over his unacceptable reactions towards a supposed Grammy recognition

Mzbel's rant on social media has triggered massive reactions, with many concerned netizens sharing mixed comments

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Ghanaian artist Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, has dragged Stonebwoy in a recent video, causing a stir.

Mzbel Shares Her Fallout With Stonebwoy, Exposing His Alleged Bitter Behaviour

Source: Facebook

In an interview with ZionFelix on Thursday, June 4, 2026, the ‘16-years’ hitmaker, who had earlier chosen Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy, disclosed that she used to be friends with the artist, claiming he cut ties with her after he became famous.

“Stonebwoy used to be my friend, but as his brand started growing, he cut me off and unfollowed me on all social media platforms,” she said.

According to Mzbel, although she was hurt by the dancehall artist's actions, she was more pained after Stonebwoy reacted awkwardly towards a Grammy article that listed 10 artists essential to Ghanaian Hiplife, in which she was featured.

“That was painful, but what hurt me the most was what happened when the Grammy article, ‘10 Artists Essential to Ghanaian Hiplife: Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, Mzbel & More, was published. Instead of allowing the artists featured in the article, including myself, to enjoy and celebrate the recognition, he made tweets and comments that shifted the attention away from us.”

“What made it even more surprising was that the article was specifically about Hiplife, and Stonebwoy is not generally known as a Hiplife artist.”

Stonebwoy reportedly causes the arrest of an SM blogger, Webkid, over a false report against the dancehall artist's family. Image credit: Stonebwoy, Added Media

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian singer, who sounded hurt, disclosed that Stonebwoy has a lot of achievements to his name, noting that she was quite blown away when he was reacting unacceptably to the list because he wasn't included.

“He has always been included and celebrated in many conversations and achievements within the industry, so I was surprised that this was the one moment he seemingly couldn’t let go and allow others to enjoy.”

According to musician Mzbel, that makes the dancehall artist look bitter, expressing how heartbroken, claiming that was one moment she was gaining recognition again after many years.

The Facebook video of Mzbel is below:

Reactions to Mzbel's rant about Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Mzbel shared her fallout with Stonebwoy.

Anthony wrote:

"Everybody has to mention Arbwoy to gain some sort of relevance. BHIM."

Unruly Janeral wrote:

"Mzbel, we are sorry."

King Selorm wrote:

"Stonebwoy taya ooo, eiii."

Rich Kudolo wrote:

"You see all this hate on one person, because he has always said his truth and control his the narrative. Let's wait until the tables turn.. Even Jesus never did any good in some people's eyes."

The X post sharing the details of the SM blogger's arrest is below:

Stonebwoy causes arrest of SM blogger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy caused arrest of an SM blogger called Webkid Afrika over what was believed to be a false publication.

The blogger in question was supposedly brought before an Accra High Court on May 11, 2026 and was faced with two criminal counts: publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of peace.

The SM blogger's arrest sparked massive concerns on social media, with users reacting.

Source: YEN.com.gh