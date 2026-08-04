An X user with 32.1K followers launched a 'Day 1 of posting Abu Trica' campaign to push for the influencer's return to Ghana

The user abandoned the challenge less than 24 hours later after reading the case file, sparking a wave of reactions online

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was extradited to the US in July 2026 over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An X user has given up on a daily posting challenge for Abu Trica's return to Ghana, just one day after announcing it.

An X user abandons his daily posting challenge for Abu Trica's return to Ghana just one day after starting it. Image credit: Abu Trica.

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was extradited from Ghana to the United States in July 2026 over an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme.

US prosecutors allege the Swedru-based influencer used AI-generated fake personas to build emotional connections with elderly victims on social media and dating apps before soliciting money from them under invented pretences.

The case is being pursued under the US Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution law.

Abu Trica challenge ends after one day

Leo CULU Moh DON BN 69 Miami (@fawogyimiiko_), who has 32.1K followers, kicked things off with a straightforward declaration:

"Day 1 of posting Abu trica till he's back in Ghana."

The post was a nod to a popular X trend where users commit to daily posts until a specific outcome is achieved.

The format has built momentum around causes of all kinds, but for CULU, the determination ran out overnight.

Less than 24 hours after his opening post, he returned with a blunt follow-up:

"Chale I've read the case file and it's nkwasia Adwuma, he's not coming back. Abu I'm sorry."

Together, the two posts pulled in over 300,000 views combined.

Below is the X post in which Leo ended his monumental challenge for Abu Trica's return.

Ghanaians react to the quick surrender

The abrupt end to the challenge has sparked mixed reactions online, with several users poking fun at how quickly it fell apart.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

MANDELA wrote:

"oh just after day 1 you give up"

Elorm said:

"Be serious and continue young man"

HIGHEST PLUG commented:

"Oh Chale dem say never give up buh u give up"

Baddêst G indicated:

"You're not man of your words Culu"

@BigmanPsyche added:

"I knew you go come talk something like this but I thought you will go for like three days before"

Adessglobal exclaimed:

"Don't give up bro"

Abu Trica's case declared complex

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a United States District Court granted a request by Frederick Kumi's defence team to have his alleged $8 million romance scam case declared a complex matter.

The court filing cited an extensive volume of discovery materials that cannot be reviewed before the originally scheduled trial date on September 8.

Judge John R. Adams set a pretrial conference for August 25, 2026, to determine a revised timeline for the high-profile case.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh