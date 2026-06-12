A prominent presenter has reportedly resigned from Sompa FM, marking the second high-profile presenter exit from the station this week

Media personality Offei Wonuanie announced the resignation on social media, though no specific reason was given for the departure

The exit followed Oheneni Adazoa's emotional farewell days earlier, amid speculation over financial troubles at the Sompa brand

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For the second time in a week, Sompa FM has reportedly seen the departure of a top presenter.

Sompa FM Suffers Massive Blow After Oheneni Adazoa's Exit as Prominent Journalist Reportedly Resigns

Source: Instagram

On Friday, June 5, 2026, popular media personality Oheneni Adazoa announced her departure from Sompa FM after four years and two months hosting the popular show Sompa Nkommo.

Oheneni Adazoa broke down in tears as she delivered an emotional on-air farewell, recounting the help and trust she received from her bosses to become the powerhouse she eventually ended up as.

The popular relationship show host reportedly left the station for a new adventure at Ahenfie FM/TV, a newly established rival to her old employer.

The Facebook video of Oheneni Adazoa’s farewell from Sompa FM is below.

Agyekum Blankson resigns from Sompa FM

On Friday, June 12, another prominent presenter reportedly stepped down from their role at Sompa FM.

Media personality Offei Wonuanie, known for keeping track of movements within the space, announced that sports journalist Agyekum Blankson Junior, popularly known as Olando Junior, was stepping down from Sompa FM.

Wonuanie presented no reason for the resignation, but there had recently been speculation surrounding supposed financial challenges plaguing the Sompa brand, which had reportedly led to Sompa TV being off-air for some time.

“Sports Presenter Agyekum Blankson Junior, popularly known as Olando Junior, has officially resigned from Sompa 93.1 FM and TV. WonuanieSpeaks #ghanamediafillas,” the media personality wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Offei Wonuanie is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh