IK Ogbonna attended the service of songs memorial event for his late friend Alexx Ekubo in Lagos

The Nollywood actor arrived at the venue dressed in an all-white attire alongside clothing designer Yomi Casual

Several prominent Nigerian entertainment personalities attended the two-hour evening tribute to honour the late movie star

Popular Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna was spotted arriving at the service of songs memorial event held for his late close friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

Footage from Alexx Ekubo’s all-white service of songs continues to trend widely, as his close friend IK Ogbonna is spotted with a subdued smile. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The emotional gathering took place on June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, drawing family, friends, and close associates from the Nigerian entertainment industry.

IK Ogbonna, known for his long-standing friendship with Alexx Ekubo and fashion designer Yomi Casual, arrived at the venue visibly heavy-hearted.

The three public figures were widely recognised in the Nigerian social scene as an inseparable trio of friends, leaving IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual as the remaining two following the painful loss.

Dressed in an all-white traditional outfit that matched Yomi Casual's attire, the well-built actor put on a brave face, attempting to smile for onlookers despite the deep sorrow of the occasion. Observers noted that he managed to hold back his tears, choosing instead to celebrate the impactful life of his late companion in a calm and dignified manner.

Celebrities arrive at Alexx Ekubo's all-white memorial

The memorial event also saw a massive turnout of top filmmakers and celebrities who came to support the bereaved family.

Notable personalities spotted at the Lekki event centre included star actresses and producers Ruth Kadiri, Ini Edo, and several other high-profile figures from Nollywood.

An Instagram video of the arrivals shared by the platform @bellanaija quickly stirred deep emotions online, as fans focused heavily on the remaining bond between the surviving friends.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the actor's post below:

Kenysblush said:

"😢😢 Glad everyone of them looked as stylish and neat as he liked it"

tolus_tools said:

"Yomi and IK even came in matching outfits. Brotherhood love is so strong. I can imagine in my head seeing Alexx also wearing the outfit if it were not to be this🫣🫣🥹."

Stephany_mark said:

"I don’t know how to feel 😢. Rest with the angels, Alexx 🕊️."

iamkwinkimberly said:

"Oh my gosh 😭😭💔💔Seeing IK and Yomi in this video just hits different 💔Kai Rest well Alex 🤍🕊️."

bluevelvety said:

"Rest easy, Alexx 🕊️❤️."

All-white memorial setup for Alexx Ekubo trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the scheduled service of songs for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was held on June 10, 2026, as family, friends, and colleagues gathered to celebrate his life.

A video showcasing the setup of the venue emerged online, drawing massive attention from fans who admired the setup ahead of his final funeral rites on June 18, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh