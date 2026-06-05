Oheneni Adazoa announced her departure from Sompa FM on June 5, 2026, after four years and two months hosting the popular show Sompa Nkommo

The presenter thanked the station's CEO and leadership for their faith in her, apologised to anyone she offended, and prayed for her replacement in an emotional farewell

Reports indicate Adazoa is set to join Ahenfie FM in Kumasi, with the station teasing a major new presenter and unveiling a new show, Ahenfie Nkommo, on the same day

Oheneni Adazoa has sparked reactions on social media after announcing her departure from Sompa FM.

Oheneni Adazoa announces her departure from Sompa FM in an emotional farewell on June 5, 2026. Image credit: @shiny_creations_gh

Source: Instagram

On Friday, June 5, 2026, Oheneni Adazoa announced on her show Sompa Nkommo that she was departing the station after four years and two months in charge.

In an emotional video, she recounted how she was first handed the reins of the show by the station’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other senior leadership.

Oheneni Adazoa, whose show has grown to be one of the most patronised in the nation, said many doubted her, but those leaders had faith in her and allowed her to run the show how she liked.

The presenter expressed gratitude to them and thanked God for guiding her throughout the years.

Oheneni Adazoa apologised to anyone she might have offended while hosting the show, and ended by praying for her replacement in a touching moment as both female presenters burst into tears.

The Instagram video of Oheneni Adazoa’s farewell from Sompa FM is below.

Oheneni Adazoa to join Ahenfie FM

According to reports, Oheneni Adazoa is expected to join Ahenfie FM in Kumasi after her departure from Sompa.

Reports about the move have been circulating for months now and have been confirmed already by certain industry sources.

Hours before announcing her departure, media personality Sirr Joe reported on the move, noting that it had been completed since March with a lucrative signing package.

"Oheneni Adazoa signed a pre-contract agreement with Ahenfie FM/TV approximately three months ago to host a similar programme on the station. Reports further suggest that she has already received an amount estimated at GH¢300,000 from Ahenfie FM/TV as part of the agreement," he said.

"She is expected to begin her new show on Ahenfie FM on 15th June if all things go through successfully. I can confirm she was at Ahenfie FM studios this week for a photoshoot and familiarised herself with her new environment."

Ahenfie FM has also teased the arrival of a major presenter on June 5 and also outdoored their newest show, Ahenfie Nkommo, and asked fans to guess who would be hosting it.

The Facebook post of Ahenfie FM teasing the arrival of their latest presenter is below.

Adakabre Frimpong Manso announces his retirement from the radio during a Neat 100.9FM broadcast on April 29, 2026. Image credit: NeatFM

Source: Facebook

Adakabre Frimpong Manso quits radio

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Adakabre Frimpong Manso announced his departure from Despite Media's Neat FM.

His announcement, made on-air on April 29, 2026, brought an end to a distinguished career that spanned more than two decades and took him to Hot FM and Adom FM, among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh