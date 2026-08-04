Ohene Kwadwo Safo travelled from China to Ghana to attend the funeral of his great-grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The young model and aspiring actor was seen taking part in the funeral, including spraying money on Adwoa Safo during a performance

Several Chinese friends and associates were also spotted at the funeral, reflecting the family's international ties

Ohene Kwadwo Safo, the grandson of the late Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was among family members and mourners who gathered in Ghana to bid a final farewell to the renowned inventor and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Kantanka's China-based grandson reconnects with Adwoa Safo at the funeral. Image credit: Ohene Kwadwo Safo, Original_kofimaame1-backup, Adwoa Safo

Source: UGC

The young Ghanaian, who is based in China, where he has built a reputation as a child model and aspiring actor, travelled to Ghana to be part of the funeral activities honouring his great-grandfather.

Videos from the ceremony showed Ohene participating in several moments of the event as thousands of mourners, church members, dignitaries and sympathisers paid their last respects to the celebrated innovator.

Ohene returned to Ghana for farewell

One of the moments that caught the attention of many social media users was when the young boy was seen spraying money on the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, during a traditional performance at the funeral.

Dressed in black with a commemorative funeral medal around his neck, Ohene appeared comfortable throughout the event as he interacted with relatives and other mourners.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Photos also showed him posing with family members and guests who had travelled to Ghana to attend the historic farewell ceremony.

Chinese guests joined Kantanka funeral

Another detail that attracted attention was the presence of several Chinese guests at the funeral.

The visitors, who were seen wearing red mourning scarves alongside members of the Kantanka family, posed for photographs with Ohene during the ceremony.

Their presence highlighted the international connections the family has built over the years through business, education and cultural exchanges.

Watch another TikTok video below:

The appearance of the Chinese visitors also reflected Ohene's life abroad, where he has been pursuing opportunities in modelling and acting while maintaining close ties with his Ghanaian roots.

Although still young, Ohene has increasingly become a familiar face online, with recent videos of him assembling a miniature jeep and expressing his dream of building cars and machines like his great-grandfather earning widespread admiration.

His appearance at the funeral added another memorable chapter to the celebrations of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's life, with many hoping the youngster will continue to honour the legacy of innovation and excellence associated with the Kantanka name.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo built a mini Jeep

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwadwo Safo, grandson of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was seen assembling a toy car.

The young boy’s focus and interest in building machines have caught the attention of many Ghanaians online.

Many believed Ohene's passion showed signs of continuing his grandfather’s famous innovation legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh