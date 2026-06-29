A viral TikTok video captured former IGP George Dampare at a Ghanaian funeral ceremony, marking his first public appearance in over a year

Dampare attended the event dressed in traditional black-and-white funeral attire, greeting guests warmly in a scene that blended solemnity with celebration

The video, shared by One Love GH, drew an outpouring of affection from Ghanaians who said they missed the former IGP

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The former Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has made his first public appearance in over a year, surfacing at a funeral ceremony in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in a video that quickly went viral on TikTok.

Former IGP George Akuffo Dampare makes his first public appearance in over a year at a funeral on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Photo source: @oneloveegh, Ghana Police Service/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The footage, shared by content creator One Love GH, showed Dampare dressed in a distinctive black-and-white floral-patterned long shirt, accessorised with sunglasses and a beaded bracelet.

He was among several prominent personalities, including actor Don Little, who attended the funeral of Obaapanin Rose Obeng, the late grandmother of Commissioner of Police (COP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, in Kwamang, Ashanti Region.

Dampare was spotted arriving in procession, exchanging handshakes and warm greetings with Andoh-Kwofie, her bereaved family and other elegantly dressed guests in traditional Ghanaian funeral attire.

The atmosphere in the video blended the quiet solemnity expected of a funeral with the joyful social energy that defines Ghana's "celebration of life" funeral culture, a deeply rooted tradition where mourning and community reunion coexist.

The former head of the Ghana Police Service's relaxed demeanour and warm interactions with fellow guests at the ceremony drew considerable attention online, with many commenters expressing genuine affection for the man widely regarded as one of Ghana's most respected police chiefs.

The TikTok video of former IGP George Akuffo Dampare at the funeral service is below:

Dampare's exit from the Ghana Police Service

Dampare's sighting at the late Obaapanin Rose Obeng's funeral service comes over a year following his exit from the Ghana Police Service.

The former IGP, who is also a chartered accountant and lecturer, left his role as the head of the police service after his dismissal by President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

He had served in the role since July 2021, following his appointment by the former president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Former IGP George Akuffo Dampare’s son Joshua Akuffo Dampare celebrates his father on his 55th birthday. Photo source: @jadampare

Source: Twitter

Dampare's dismissal was announced in a press statement on social media by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency and Minister of State for Government Communication.

He was replaced by the current IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who previously served as his deputy.

Since he exited the police service, Dampare has largely stayed out of the public eye, making this appearance all the more notable to Ghanaians who had been following his absence.

Ghanaians react to Dampare's latest public appearance

The video sparked an outpouring of warmth from Ghanaians across social media, with many expressing how much they had missed seeing the former IGP in public life.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video below:

Conrad Freight Logistics said:

"The best IGP ever introduced, I love his gentleness."

enoch@77 commented:

"Papa is really growing. God bless you for your hard work."

Nana Agyemang wrote:

"Sir, I miss you so much 🥰."

Yaatwiness said:

"We really miss you, Ghana really miss you a lot."

Amensco wrote:

"Time changes. Much love to you, Sir."

MsFelicia commented:

"Very grateful to see you in good health. Dampee, you're missed."

Gertrudeafeafa said:

"A father Ghana Police gave me. I’m forever grateful to you, my father."

Dampare's son honours him on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dampare's son honoured his father as he celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday, July 14, 2025.

In an X post, Joshua Akuffo Dampare shared throwback photos of himself with his father and eulogised him with an emotional message.

Source: YEN.com.gh