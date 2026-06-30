Content creator Mirabel Ifebuche Ugwu has passed away days after delivering her third child via caesarean section

Her last Facebook video, recorded before the procedure while she was in tears, has resurfaced and gone viral after news of her death broke

A relative of Mirabel pushed back against speculation, attributing her death to a failed system rather than anything she shared online

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Nigerian content creator Mirabel Ifebuche Ugwu has died days after welcoming her third child, with news of her passing spreading rapidly across social media and her final video resurfacing to heartbreaking effect.

Mirabel, who was known on Instagram as @simplymirabel1, had undergone a scheduled caesarean section due to the size of her baby.

She did not survive the aftermath of the procedure, leaving behind three children.

Content Creator Mirabel Ugwu Dies Days After Welcoming 3rd Child, Last Video Trends

Source: Instagram

Mirabel Ugwu's last video before CS

In the footage that has since gone viral, a heavily pregnant Mirabel is seen crying and wiping away tears as she speaks candidly about how she felt ahead of her scheduled C-section.

She disclosed that she had prepared many things in advance so that the people coming to assist her would not be overly stressed during her recovery.

She added that her family members were far away and that she had been communicating with them over the phone.

Mirabel acknowledged that her sibling believed she was scared, and the emotion in the video was difficult to watch knowing how events would unfold.

Mirabel Ugwu's relative responds to speculation

Following the announcement of her death, a relative of the content creator addressed the swirl of speculation online, particularly suggestions that sharing details about her health and the procedure may have contributed to her passing.

He firmly rejected that view, noting that many women who have never used social media have died from complications during the same procedure. He attributed her death to what he described as a failed system, adding that if sharing personal information online were truly the cause, then wedding videos posted online would similarly invite disaster for couples.

The video of Mirabel speaking before her surgery drew a wave of emotional responses from fans and followers mourning her loss.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to TikToker Mirabel Ugwu's death

@iamdejavoo_ reacted:

"People need to understand that not everything needs to be online."

@sommyobi_ commented:

"Evil eyes or not, her spirit was already weak; what she needed was someone who had authority over her to stand in the gap and intercede on her behalf."

@otorroseline said:

"It's heartbreaking that a woman can lose her life while bringing new life into the world."

@za_pphire shared:

"Can we reduce the amount of information of ourselves during delicate times like this we put out there? I'm not being spiritual here but please everything about you shouldn't be disclosed to strangers all around the world."

@declutter_sistah_ph reacted:

"A complicated pregnancy, schedule C-section, and she still had to cook and stress before going in? At 9 months. There's nothing spiritual here; the Nigerian married woman syndrome ended this young lady."

Source: YEN.com.gh