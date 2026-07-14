Renowned Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has stepped forward with a generous gesture to support a fellow Kumawood star

Actor Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi continues to battle a serious health condition as efforts to secure life-saving treatment intensify

Support for the veteran director continues to grow, with more prominent figures joining efforts to assist his recovery

Veteran Kumawood actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has stepped in to support ailing actor and director Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi as he continues battling end-stage kidney disease.

Mercy Asiedu steps up with a huge donation as calls for support for Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi grow amid his kidney disease treatment. Image credit: Papa Jay TV/Plus TV/Mercy Asiedu (X & Instagram).

Source: Twitter

Mercy Asiedu's donation came amid growing fundraising efforts to secure the money needed for Obuobi's life-saving kidney transplant.

The actor has received support from several well-known personalities in recent weeks as friends, colleagues and members of the public continue to rally behind him.

Medical appeals indicate that the Kumawood star requires more than GH¢700,000 to cover his kidney transplant, expenses and post-operative care.

Mercy Asiedu visits Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi

In a video shared by Papa Jay TV on July 13, 2026, Mercy Asiedu visited Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi at his hospital bedside and presented him with GH¢50,000 towards his treatment.

The actor appeared frail as he received the donation while surrounded by relatives and supporters inside the hospital ward.

Speaking during the presentation, Mercy Asiedu urged fellow actors, musicians, producers and members of the public to continue supporting the fundraising campaign until the required amount is raised.

The X video of Mercy Asiedu presenting GH¢50,000 to Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi is shown below.

Fundraising efforts continue for Obuobi

Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi has been undergoing regular dialysis while awaiting a kidney transplant, with his health challenges placing a significant financial burden on his family.

Before Mercy Asiedu's donation, Juaben MP Francis Owusu-Akyaw had contributed GH¢20,000 towards the actor's treatment.

The amount was presented on the lawmaker's behalf by Kumawood actress Matilda Asare.

Supporters continue to appeal to Ghanaians to contribute towards the remaining amount needed for the life-saving procedure.

Mercy Asiedu's transport business attracts attention

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mercy Asiedu attracted attention after a luxury Mesduah Transport bus branded with her image surfaced online.

The viral video surprised many Ghanaians, with several fans saying they were unaware the Kumawood actress had expanded her business interests beyond the movie industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh