Mercy Asiedu Makes Major Donation Towards Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi's Kidney Transplant
- Renowned Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has stepped forward with a generous gesture to support a fellow Kumawood star
- Actor Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi continues to battle a serious health condition as efforts to secure life-saving treatment intensify
- Support for the veteran director continues to grow, with more prominent figures joining efforts to assist his recovery
Veteran Kumawood actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has stepped in to support ailing actor and director Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi as he continues battling end-stage kidney disease.
Mercy Asiedu's donation came amid growing fundraising efforts to secure the money needed for Obuobi's life-saving kidney transplant.
The actor has received support from several well-known personalities in recent weeks as friends, colleagues and members of the public continue to rally behind him.
Medical appeals indicate that the Kumawood star requires more than GH¢700,000 to cover his kidney transplant, expenses and post-operative care.
Mercy Asiedu visits Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi
In a video shared by Papa Jay TV on July 13, 2026, Mercy Asiedu visited Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi at his hospital bedside and presented him with GH¢50,000 towards his treatment.
The actor appeared frail as he received the donation while surrounded by relatives and supporters inside the hospital ward.
Speaking during the presentation, Mercy Asiedu urged fellow actors, musicians, producers and members of the public to continue supporting the fundraising campaign until the required amount is raised.
The X video of Mercy Asiedu presenting GH¢50,000 to Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi is shown below.
Fundraising efforts continue for Obuobi
Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi has been undergoing regular dialysis while awaiting a kidney transplant, with his health challenges placing a significant financial burden on his family.
Before Mercy Asiedu's donation, Juaben MP Francis Owusu-Akyaw had contributed GH¢20,000 towards the actor's treatment.
The amount was presented on the lawmaker's behalf by Kumawood actress Matilda Asare.
Supporters continue to appeal to Ghanaians to contribute towards the remaining amount needed for the life-saving procedure.
Mercy Asiedu's transport business attracts attention
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mercy Asiedu attracted attention after a luxury Mesduah Transport bus branded with her image surfaced online.
The viral video surprised many Ghanaians, with several fans saying they were unaware the Kumawood actress had expanded her business interests beyond the movie industry.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.