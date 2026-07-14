Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi’s worsening health condition has sparked concern among Kumawood stars and fans

The veteran actor’s kidney failure battle has triggered an urgent appeal for financial support

Mercy Asiedu’s GH¢50,000 donation has encouraged more industry players to support his treatment

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Veteran Kumawood actor and film director Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi is receiving an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans after it emerged that he is battling kidney failure.

Popular Kumawood actor undergoes dialysis amid end-stage kidney disease battle. Image credit: Plus 1 TV, Ruthy, Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi

Source: Facebook

The respected actor, who has contributed to Ghana's Twi-language movie industry for several years, is reportedly undergoing dialysis as he fights end-stage kidney disease.

His condition has sparked concern across the entertainment industry, with many calling for urgent financial assistance to help him receive a life-saving kidney transplant.

Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi's health battle

According to reports, Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi has been on regular dialysis while doctors assess his condition and prepare him for a possible kidney transplant.

The actor is said to require substantial financial support to cover the cost of the transplant, treatments and post-operative care, with estimates putting the total amount needed at more than GH¢700,000.

His health challenges have drawn sympathy from colleagues who have worked with him over the years.

Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi is a dedicated figure in Kumawood whose contributions to the industry deserve recognition and support during this difficult period.

Watch the Facebook video of his hospitalisation below:

Videos circulating on social media show the actor receiving treatment in the hospital as fellow entertainers visit to encourage him.

Mercy Asiedu leads fundraising effort

Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has become one of the first prominent personalities to publicly support Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi's treatment.

During a visit to the ailing actor, she donated GH¢50,000 towards his kidney transplant. She appealed to the public, colleagues, producers, filmmakers and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry to contribute to his medical fund.

Her gesture has been widely praised by Ghanaians, with many describing it as a timely act of kindness that could inspire others to lend a helping hand.

The actor's condition has also reignited conversations about the welfare of veteran Ghanaian entertainers, with many observers arguing that more structured healthcare and support systems are needed for ageing actors who have dedicated their lives to the country's creative arts industry.

As messages of hope continue to pour in, fans remain optimistic that Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi will receive the financial support required for his transplant and make a full recovery.

Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke is diagnosed with cancer, colleagues appeal for support. Image credit: Nollystar, Gistlover

Source: Facebook

Ikechukwu Nweke diagnosed with cancer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke received a colon cancer diagnosis, with colleagues announcing the news in a video circulating on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Ikechukwu Nweke's fellow actors appealed to the public for financial support to help cover the cost of his medical treatment, describing the urgency of the situation.

The diagnosis arrived weeks after Nollywood mourned actor Alexx Ekubo, who died in May 2026 following a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: YEN.com.gh