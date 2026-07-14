EOCO granted Dennis Miracles Aboagye bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom must have verified assets

His lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea described the conditions as practically impossible to meet on short notice

Aboagye was arrested at Accra International Airport over alleged financial irregularities worth GH¢55 million at IMCCoD

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Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is spending the night in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after his legal team was unable to fulfil what they called prohibitively stringent bail conditions.

EOCO set bail at GH¢50 million, requiring three sureties, two of whom must produce documented proof of assets.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye remains in custody over what his lawyers describe as ‘excessive’ GH¢50 million bail terms. Photo credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, his lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, openly challenged the terms outside EOCO's headquarters, arguing they were impossible to satisfy within the timeframe given.

"How is he going to be released? How is he going to post the bail bonds? GH¢50 million, three sureties, two to be justified. How can it be met? Where are you going to find properties worth GH¢50 million and finding it tonight?" Atta Akyea said.

Aboagye's arrested and bail terms controversy

Authorities apprehended Aboagye at Accra International Airport alongside Gerald Appiah, who previously served as accountant for the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

The arrests stem from a broader EOCO probe into alleged procurement and financial misconduct at the IMCCoD amounting to roughly GH¢55 million.

The irregularities are said to have occurred during the period when Aboagye served as Executive Secretary of the body.

The legal team's public criticism of the bail conditions signals an intent to contest the terms.

Atta Akyea's remarks suggest the defence considers the requirements to be effectively punitive rather than precautionary, given the difficulty of sourcing and verifying assets of that magnitude overnight.

Aboagye remains in EOCO custody as his lawyers seek a resolution.

NPP demands release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO officers, assisted by Immigration officials, arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said lawyers and family have been denied access to Aboagye, with no charges preferred against him.

The NPP demanded his immediate release or appearance before a court, calling the arrest politically motivated intimidation.

Source: YEN.com.gh