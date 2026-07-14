Dennis Miracles Aboagye Remains in Custody Over ‘Excessive’ GH¢50 Million Bail
- EOCO granted Dennis Miracles Aboagye bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom must have verified assets
- His lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea described the conditions as practically impossible to meet on short notice
- Aboagye was arrested at Accra International Airport over alleged financial irregularities worth GH¢55 million at IMCCoD
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Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is spending the night in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after his legal team was unable to fulfil what they called prohibitively stringent bail conditions.
EOCO set bail at GH¢50 million, requiring three sureties, two of whom must produce documented proof of assets.
In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, his lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, openly challenged the terms outside EOCO's headquarters, arguing they were impossible to satisfy within the timeframe given.
"How is he going to be released? How is he going to post the bail bonds? GH¢50 million, three sureties, two to be justified. How can it be met? Where are you going to find properties worth GH¢50 million and finding it tonight?" Atta Akyea said.
"Democracy suffers when fear is used": Prince David Osei calls for Miracles Aboagye's release after arrest
Aboagye's arrested and bail terms controversy
Authorities apprehended Aboagye at Accra International Airport alongside Gerald Appiah, who previously served as accountant for the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).
The arrests stem from a broader EOCO probe into alleged procurement and financial misconduct at the IMCCoD amounting to roughly GH¢55 million.
The irregularities are said to have occurred during the period when Aboagye served as Executive Secretary of the body.
The legal team's public criticism of the bail conditions signals an intent to contest the terms.
Atta Akyea's remarks suggest the defence considers the requirements to be effectively punitive rather than precautionary, given the difficulty of sourcing and verifying assets of that magnitude overnight.
Aboagye remains in EOCO custody as his lawyers seek a resolution.
NPP demands release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO officers, assisted by Immigration officials, arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026.
NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said lawyers and family have been denied access to Aboagye, with no charges preferred against him.
The NPP demanded his immediate release or appearance before a court, calling the arrest politically motivated intimidation.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.