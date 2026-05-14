Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu’s image was boldly displayed on a giant Mesduah Transport bus spotted in public

The viral sighting amazed many social media users who mainly know the Kumawood star for her acting

Mesduah Transport forms part of the business empire linked to Mercy Asiedu and her husband, beyond movies

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Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu has stirred reactions online after a giant Mesduah Transport bus carrying her image was spotted moving through town.

Mercy Asiedu’s massive branded bus catches attention online as the actress builds wealth beyond her acting career. Image credit: Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, aircon637

Source: TikTok

In a viral video circulating on social media, the luxury bus was seen fully branded with a large photo of the Kumawood actress painted on its side.

The sight grabbed attention as passersby and online users reacted with surprise.

Many people who came across the video admitted they had no idea Mercy Asiedu was connected to a transport company, having known her mostly for her long-standing acting career in Kumawood movies.

The bus carried the name Mesduah Transport, a brand linked to Mesduah Productions, the business venture owned by the actress and her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah.

Over the years, Mercy Asiedu has built a strong reputation in Ghana’s movie industry, especially for her energetic roles in Kumawood productions.

However, the latest viral bus sighting has shown another side of her life away from acting and entertainment.

The giant bus, painted in white and orange, also displayed the official Mesduah Production website, making it clear that the transport service forms part of the larger business brand associated with the actress and her family.

Watch the TikTok video of Mercy Asiedu's likeness on the Mesduah Transport bus below:

Reactions to Mercy Asiedu's photo on bus

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section after the video surfaced online.

While some praised Mercy Asiedu for investing beyond the movie industry, others said they were not even aware that she had ventured into transportation.

Several fans also applauded the actress for using her image as part of the branding strategy for the company, saying the bus easily stands out on the road because of her popularity.

The video has once again highlighted how some Ghanaian celebrities are quietly building businesses outside entertainment while maintaining their public image in the industry.

For many fans, seeing Mercy Asiedu’s face boldly displayed on a massive transport bus became an unexpected moment that revealed how far the actress’s business empire may have expanded over the years.

Comments as Ghanaians react to Mercy Asiedu's appearance on branded bus

Asiedu Prince Henry commented:

"Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu 💗💗."

Mother commented:

"99 ideas 😁😁."

Kwame Opare commented:

"That's a transport business owned by her husband and her."

Mildred Gyesi commented:

"Businesswoman paaa oo."

Zouzou commented:

"God bless her."

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu speaks about how her relationship with her husband, Nana Agyemang Duah, started. Photo source: Facebook/OheneyereMercyAsieduDuah

Source: UGC

Asiedu shared how she met her husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Asiedu had addressed criticism about her body and heavy criticism of her fashion style.

In an interview, the actress reflected on her acting career spanning over two decades, which has had a significant impact on her life.

Mercy Asiedu also detailed how her relationship with Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, Chief of Kunsu, started because of her movies.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh