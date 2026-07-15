FIFA confirmed that the World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be held at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, ahead of the final

Global stars Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed are set to perform as part of the show

Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem before kick-off

FIFA has unveiled a star-studded lineup for the closing ceremony of the 2026 World Cup, confirming performances from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and top global music acts ahead of the tournament's grand finale.

FIFA officially unveils the lineup of performers for the 2026 World Cup final. Image credit: Tom Cruise/Pubity (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

The ceremony will take place at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, before the final match, and is set to celebrate the journey of the 48 competing teams across the three host countries and 16 host cities throughout the tournament.

Spain has already booked their place in Sunday's final after a commanding 2-0 semifinal win over France, becoming the first side to reach the championship match.

England and Argentina, meanwhile, face off on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to determine who joins Spain in the final.

The winner of that clash will battle La Roja at the New Jersey Stadium in what is shaping up to be a blockbuster finale to the largest World Cup in history.

World Cup final show performers announced

FIFA confirmed that the show will feature performances by Italian singer Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and American-Ghanaian internet personality IShowSpeed. A special appearance by Tom Cruise is also expected.

The lineup brings together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment for the celebration before kick-off.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson has also been confirmed to deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the final, setting the stage for what organisers describe as the most anticipated moment of the tournament.

FIFA said the closing ceremony, produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, would celebrate the passion, emotion, and global spirit that have defined the 23rd World Cup, an edition featuring 48 teams that has broken multiple records.

The governing body added that more artists and special guests would be announced in the coming days.

Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, said:

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament."

Didier Deschamps questions officiating after Spain defeat

YEN.com.gh previously reported that France manager Didier Deschamps questioned whether referee Iván Barton was the right official to oversee his side's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain.

The French coach raised concerns after Les Bleus' hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final ended with a 2-0 loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh