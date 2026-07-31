A video showing preparations at Independence Square for day two of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral has emerged online

The footage captures rows of red-and-black canopy tents, green artificial turf, and a red carpet laid out across the expansive venue

The funeral comes amid heightened public interest following recent controversies over arrangements and succession within the family

The first footage from the second day of funeral rites for the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has circulated on social media, offering Ghanaians an early view of proceedings at Independence Square in Accra.

Day 2 of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral begins as first video from the venue surfaces. Image credit: Peace FM

Source: Twitter

The video, which quickly drew attention online, shows the venue still in the final stages of preparation ahead of the arrival of mourners and dignitaries.

Workers are seen moving across the grounds completing last-minute arrangements, reflecting the considerable scale of the occasion being organised to honour the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Venue setup at Independence Square

Footage from the site shows rows of red-and-black canopy tents spread across the expansive grounds, with green artificial turf covering key sections of the venue.

A long red carpet leads towards the main ceremonial area, pointing to provisions made for the reception of high-profile guests.

Workers are also seen assembling stage structures, hanging decorative drapery and organising seating arrangements throughout the space.

Stacks of bottled water are visible in parts of the footage, indicating that organisers are catering for the large crowds expected to attend.

A promotional graphic bearing the name of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka briefly appears in the video, confirming the context of the preparations underway.

The surfacing of the footage has attracted considerable attention from followers of the Kristo Asafo Mission and Ghanaians more broadly, many of whom have been closely tracking developments around the funeral.

Interest in the proceedings has remained elevated in recent weeks following controversies surrounding both the funeral arrangements and succession matters within the family.

Apostle Kantanka's legacy remains

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was widely regarded as one of Ghana's most consequential figures across engineering, manufacturing, education and religious leadership.

His legacy includes founding the Kantanka Group of Companies, which has produced locally manufactured vehicles, electronics and other industrial goods, alongside his decades of work building the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Thousands are expected to gather at Independence Square to pay their final respects to the renowned innovator and religious leader.

The X video from Independence Square is below.

Mercy Aseidu pays tribute to Kantanka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu attended the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and disclosed that he had raised her since childhood.

She said his influence was responsible for getting her into acting and making her popular in Ghana.

The actress described him as her "life's helper" and said she could not miss celebrating him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh