Daddy Lumba's widow, Odo Broni, has unveiled a portrait tattoo of the late Highlife legend at his one-year remembrance ceremony

The tattoo, which is believed to be her very first, carries the inscription 'Forever in Our Hearts' and drew widespread emotional reactions

Videos from the event circulated widely on social media, with fans calling the tribute one of the most heartfelt moments of the occasion

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Daddy Lumba's first death anniversary has produced a deeply moving tribute from his widow, Odo Broni, who marked the occasion by permanently inking the late Highlife legend's face onto her body.

Odo Broni unveils first-ever tattoo in emotional tribute to Daddy Lumba on his first anniversary. Image credit: DL FM

Source: Facebook

As family members, close friends, and fans gathered to observe one year since the music icon's passing, Odo Broni chose an lasting way to honour him.

She unveiled a portrait tattoo of Daddy Lumba, complete with the inscription "Forever in Our Hearts," words that many attendees and online viewers found to be a powerful expression of a bond that outlasted his life.

Odo Broni's Tattoo Becomes Centrepiece of Anniversary

What gave the moment even greater emotional weight was the fact that this was Odo Broni's very first tattoo.

Having never had one before, her decision to make Daddy Lumba's portrait the permanent mark she chose spoke volumes about the depth of her grief and her commitment to keeping his memory alive.

Videos from the unveiling spread quickly across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who continue to hold the Highlife legend in the highest regard.

Many described the tribute as among the most poignant moments of the entire anniversary commemoration, noting that the tattoo goes far beyond body art.

For those who watched the footage, it stood as a symbol of love that time and loss could not diminish.

Daddy Lumba's Legacy Endures a Year On

Daddy Lumba built one of the most celebrated catalogues in Ghanaian music history, with songs that have continued to resonate with listeners long after his passing.

His influence stretches across generations, and the outpouring of tributes on the anniversary of his death reflected just how deeply embedded he remains in the country's cultural fabric.

Odo Broni's tattoo, carrying both his likeness and those four words etched beneath it, has quickly become the defining image of this year's remembrance.

For admirers of the late musician, it captures something that words alone could not fully convey: that even a year on, the people who loved Daddy Lumba most are finding ways to ensure he is never truly gone.

The Instagram video of Odo Broni flaunting her tattoo is below.

DL FM celebrates Odo Broni's birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Ofori, the second wife of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, celebrated her birthday on April 15, 2026.

DLFM, a radio station owned by Daddy Lumba, as he was popularly called, celebrated his second wife on social media.

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on her birthday celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh