Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah fired back at viral claims that he was on the FBI's radar following the extradition of businessman Abu Trica to the United States

The spiritualist stood outside his mansion flanked by two expensive vehicles as he denied receiving proceeds of romance fraud through his accounts

Ajagurajah urged those envying his lifestyle to learn the legitimate way to make money rather than spreading falsehoods about him

Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah, born Kwabena Asiamah, has hit back hard at rumours suggesting he could face the same fate as Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, who was recently extradited to the United States to face romance fraud charges.

Ajagurajah Denies FBI Investigation Links to Abu Trica's Romance Fraud Case

Source: Twitter

Following Abu Trica's extradition, reports began circulating online that Ajagurajah was also under FBI scrutiny, with claims alleging that his accounts had been used to receive ill-gotten funds some individuals engaged in similar fraudulent scheme. The spiritualist wasted no time addressing the allegations head-on.

Ajagurajah addresses FBI accusations

In a video filmed on the stone-paved driveway of his upscale home on July 15, Ajagurajah appeared barefoot in a white BMW Motorsport t-shirt and mint-coloured trousers, speaking directly to the camera with animated energy. Flanked by a silver pickup truck and a black SUV bearing European-style plates, he pointed to the vehicles and his property as he pushed back against the fraud rumours.

He insisted his wealth came from God and challenged those spreading allegations to come and learn from him how to make money the right way rather than resorting to jealousy and false accusations.

The denial carries an added layer of irony given that Ajagurajah himself waded into the Abu Trica extradition story just days earlier, publicly advising musician Criss Waddle to visit him for spiritual protection to avoid suffering a similar fate.

The Twitter video of Ajagurajah responding to the FBI rumours outside his mansion is below.

Reactions to Ajagurajah's FBI denial

The video drew a wave of responses on social media, with many Ghanaians less than convinced by the rebuttal.

@AutoGigx wrote:

"This Ajagurajah guy always want to associate himself with every trending news in this country. But enfa"

@XKayOriginigl said:

"Keep away from them then"

@Misty37683155 commented:

"He dey fear FBI 😂😂"

@AmassRichard3 added:

"Which favour? What about the cow blood for rituals?"

Source: YEN.com.gh