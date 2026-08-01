Media personality Afia Pokua, known as Vim Lady, reacted sharply to the controversy surrounding Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed

The MP faced public backlash after a video showed him telling a young girl he would marry her when she grew up during a Parliament visit on July 31

Vim Lady demanded that the NDC go beyond accepting the MP's apology and impose formal disciplinary measures against the legislator

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Media personality Afia Pokua, widely known as Vim Lady, has publicly condemned Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed over comments he made to a schoolgirl during a visit to Parliament on Friday, July 31, 2026, demanding that his party take formal action against him.

Vim Lady demands sanctions against Ahafo Ano MP Yakubu Mohammed over his comment about a schoolgirl despite his apology. Image credit: Afia Pokua, Yakubuu Mohammed

Source: Facebook

A video that circulated widely on social media showed the lawmaker telling the young girl that he intended to marry her once she came of age. Mohammed subsequently issued a public apology, characterising the remark as a joke, but the explanation failed to quell the backlash.

Vim Lady demands more than an apology

Vim Lady made clear that an apology was insufficient given the gravity of the situation.

She called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to impose sanctions on the Ahafo Ano MP rather than simply move past the incident.

"NDC must sanction this MP. Beyond the apology, Parliament must reinstate the orientation for new MPs to avoid such embarrassment," she wrote in a post that drew significant attention online.

She also predicted lasting political consequences for the legislator, writing,

"MP wei dier, this will be your last term in Parliament because this international embarrassment and unacceptable behaviour dier, not in Ghana."

Her remarks extended beyond punishment to institutional reform. She urged Parliament to restore orientation programmes for newly elected members, arguing that such training could prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Vim Lady's comments amplified an already active conversation online, with Ghanaians divided in their response.

The Facebook post of Vim Lady is below:

Vim Lady advises Akosua Serwaa on will

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality Vim Lady advised Akosua Serwaa following her trending jubilating video.

She said Daddy Lumba's first wife should instead focus on the late highlife musician's will.

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Source: YEN.com.gh