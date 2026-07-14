Prophet Kumchacha has shared a disturbing vision about Abu Trica after he was extradited to the United States over an alleged romance scam

The Heaven's Gate Ministries founder prayed massively for the socialite and warned that US authorities typically prosecute with solid evidence

Prophet Kumchacha used Abu Trica's extradition as a lesson, urging Ghanaian youth to avoid chasing extravagant lifestyles and be content

Prophet Kumchacha has gone public with a deeply unsettling dream he says he had about Abu Trica, the Ghanaian socialite currently facing legal proceedings in the United States following his extradition over an alleged romance scam.

A doom vision is shared about Abu Trica by Prophet Kumchacha after his extradition to the US over an alleged romance scam. Image credit: Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

The Heaven's Gate Ministries founder shared the vision in a video posted on Monday, July 13, 2026, saying the dream left him so troubled that he felt compelled to pray urgently for the embattled young man.

In the dream, Kumchacha said he watched Abu Trica sink into deep thought before suddenly collapsing. Bystanders reportedly rushed him to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Kumchacha's prayer and warning for Abu Trica

After recounting the vision, the preacher offered prayers for Abu Trica, asking God to protect his life, show him mercy and see him through whatever legal battles lie ahead in America.

However, Prophet Kumchacha also weighed in on the seriousness of the extradition itself, making clear he believes the US legal system does not move lightly.

"The US does not accuse people without evidence because they know that if they fail to prove their case, they may have to compensate the accused person, which becomes their loss," he said.

His view was that American prosecutors would only have pursued the case if they were confident in what they had gathered against Abu Trica.

Prophet Kumchacha's advice to Ghana's youth

The pastor used the moment to deliver a broader message to young Ghanaians, calling on them to resist the temptation of flashy living.

He urged them to find contentment in what they legitimately have, rather than chasing wealth through questionable means. To drive the point home, he cited Proverbs 15:16:

"Better is little with the fear of the Lord than great treasure and trouble therewith."

Abu Trica's extradition to the United States has sparked considerable debate in Ghana, drawing responses from public figures, religious voices and social media users alike.

Kumchacha's dream revelation has added another layer to that conversation, with reactions to the video proving mixed online.

The X video of Prophet Kumchacha delivering the vision about Abu Trica is below:

Ajagurajah's old prophecy about Abu Trica resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spiritual leader Ajagurajah's old prophecy about the Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica resurfaced following his recent extradition to the United States due to allegations related to a romance scam.

The warning from Ajagurajah suggests that his public statements after he was granted bail in Ghana's court could lead to serious legal repercussions.

The resurfaced prophecy sparked a massive reaction on social media, with many sharing their thoughts

Source: YEN.com.gh