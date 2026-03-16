The spiritual leader, Ajagurajah, has broken his silence on how he moved from the pulpit to join his gods

In a video, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah sparked a debate, claiming the name Jesus has no power

The controversial statement by Ajagurajah has triggered a massive reaction online as users jabbed him

The founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has caused a stir with a revelation on how he met his gods and how he moved from the name “Jesus”.

Ajagurajah details how he met his gods, claims the name Jesus is not powerful. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on UTV’s Atuu, Ajagurajah noted that his father was in ministry, and he took over the pastoral work after his father died, but when he was 17 years old, he encountered a man believed to be an angel in his sleep.

Describing the man in question, he said he was thick and tall, looked like a white man with long hair and had three swords. According to the spiritual leader, the man was in metal attire with his back painted red, claiming he was called “Ajagurajah”.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah said the man told him he would use him to preach to others and gave him the rules involved. According to him, he initially did not want to avail himself, but during his ministerial duties, he would mention the name Jesus to pray for his members, yet no miracle happened.

Ajagurajah explained that at one point, he decided to use his god’s name “Ajagurajah” in tongues to pray for his members, and surprisingly, miracles began to take place.

The spiritual leader added that due to the financial struggles he was going through, he finally decided to join his god, “Ajagurajah”, to work. He claimed he sought help from a man named “Twum Berimah” to perform the necessary ritual to officially be a vessel for his gods.

The narration from the mystic has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians flooded the comments section to share their opinions.

The Instagram video of Ajagurajah is below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah’s remarks about Jesus

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the remarks of Ajagurajah about the name, Jesus.

Jus Ma wrote:

“Nobody or spirite is bigger than Jesus Christ; he is the beginning and the end.”

Samaila wrote:

“The name Jesus works powerfully, Papa, it has worked for me several times, so I don’t joke with that special name.”

Prince Tuga wrote:

“That is your personal thought. It is not universally true.”

Great Masalah wrote:

“By their fruit ye shall know them.”

Victoria Yankson wrote:

“Jesus is the way, the truth, and the light.”

Ajagurajah's personal revelation about human beings' creation

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV, Ajagurajah claimed that it is not the same God who created all humans.

According to him, everyone appeared different because one God did not create all human beings.

“It is not God who created all humans. The others also have their God, who has created them. If all of us claim to be from Adam, why do the Chinese look different from the Indians and from the Koreans?” Ajagurajah said.

“A different God created the White man, and another made the Black man; a separate God created Indians and Japanese. The scripture says come let us make man in our own image. Whom was God asking to come?” he added.

Ajagurajah said God was referring to other gods that were with Him at the time. So each God created a human being in their image.

“It is myopic to think that there is only one God. He called all other Gods and asked that they create human beings. So God created him, Zeus also did the same, and so did the other Gods,” Ajagurajah further said.

The TikTok video of Ajagurajah detailing Obinim's physical look in the spiritual realm is below:

Ajagurajah describes Obinim's spiritual look at night in detail. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement

Source: Instagram

Ajagurajah on how Obinim’s spiritual appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah opened up about how he sees Bishop Daniel Obinim in the spiritual realm, claiming that the pastor's appearance at night in the spirit world is beyond what many people can imagine.

According to him, he looked extremely handsome, so much so that, in his words, even white men do not come close to his beauty.

He went on to describe Obinim’s eyes and overall look, stressing that the popular pastor always appears confident and purposeful.

Source: YEN.com.gh