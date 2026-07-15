Head of Fake Nigerian Government Agency Arrested After Weeks on the Run

Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, head of a bogus agency linked to Nigeria's presidency, was arrested after a court issued a warrant for his arrest

The accused was slapped with charges of forgery and impersonation after failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing

Civil society groups, opposition politicians and senior lawyers have called for an independent inquiry into the scandal

Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, the man alleged to have been running a fraudulent government agency out of Nigeria's presidency, has been taken into custody after spending weeks evading arrest.

President Tinubu's directive to investigate a fictitious agency has culminated in the arrest of its leader, Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, after weeks on the run. Image credit: @OgunTV/X, Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: UGC

BBC Africa reported on Instagram on 15 July that a court issued an arrest warrant against Matthew after he failed to show up for a scheduled hearing.

He was subsequently detained and now faces charges of forgery and impersonation.

The case has raised fresh concerns across Nigeria's political landscape. The agency Matthew allegedly headed was not a legitimate government body, yet it reportedly operated from within the presidency, raising serious questions about oversight and accountability at the highest levels of government.

Adeniyi alleges his life is at risk

Since the story broke, civil society organisations, opposition politicians and prominent legal figures have united in demanding an independent inquiry into the matter.

Matthew has maintained his innocence throughout, denying all the allegations levelled against him.

He has also claimed that his life is under threat, though he has not elaborated publicly on the nature of the danger he says he faces.

The Instagram post below has more about the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew.

Arrest of fake agency boss stirs reactions

The arrest has triggered a flood of commentary online, with many Nigerians expressing deep scepticism about the circumstances of the case and the government's role in it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of reactions from social media:

winifred_amaka49 said:

"They are all in it, no exceptions."

julez_loni said:

"He was never on the run; they know what they did - all of them."

lutaloyassin2 said:

"What explanation does Tinubu have for Nigerians? If he cannot remove or identify fake people in his own office, how can he convince the country he can fight corruption?"

The X post below provides concerning details of what Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew shared publicly while at his hideout.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye unfazed by EOCO arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Edward Aboagye, a senior aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been released from detention following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

EOCO officers picked up Aboagye at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026, just one day after he publicly announced his candidacy for the NPP's National Communications Director role.

He was held in connection with alleged financial and procurement irregularities estimated at approximately GH¢55 million, involving his former role as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

Source: YEN.com.gh