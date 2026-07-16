Karma President fired back at Opambour on TikTok on Wednesday, July 15, over the curse he pronounced on Kumawood actor Lil Win

Karma President claimed Opambour spiritually lacks the authority to make any curse stick, adding that the preacher only wants to trend

He predicted the curse would rebound on Opambour and his circle, while criticising both Opambour and Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has strongly criticised Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, over the curse he recently pronounced on Kumawood actor Lil Win amid the ongoing public feud involving Stephen Adome Kyei Duah.

Karma President blasts Opambour over his curse on the Kumawood actor Lil Win amid a feud with Adom Kyei Duah. Image credit: Opambour, Karma President

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating on social media, Karma President dismissed Opambour's declaration, insisting that it would not have any effect on the actor.

According to him, the preacher currently lacks the spiritual authority to make such a curse materialise.

"Opambour cannot curse Lil Win because, spiritually, I see him in a coffin. If you are in that situation, you cannot curse someone and expect it to materialise," Karma President claimed.

Karma President questions Opambour's motives

He further alleged that Opambour was only making the controversial statements to attract public attention and remain relevant in the headlines.

"He has no power. He only wants to trend," he said.

Karma President went on to predict that the curse would instead rebound on Opambour and those close to him.

"The curse will rather reverse and affect your family and your pastors," he stated.

Beyond the curse itself, Karma President also criticised both Opambour and Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, saying their public exchanges and conduct were not setting a good example for Christians and the general public.

Karma President further applauded Lil Win for defending his spiritual father.

Watch Karma President's full TikTok addressing Opambour and the Lil Win curse below:

Reactions to Karma President's comments

The video drew a wave of responses online, with opinions split between those who agreed religious figures should steer clear of public drama and those who felt Opambour was within his rights.

@OUTLAWZ64 wrote:

"It seriously paaa men of God re now fighting them ma selfs.,,eeeei"

@user918326254385 said:

"Almighty seer final spoken"

@Odopo commented:

"Nokor3 paaa God bless you"

@Anita wealth 🦋💕 added:

"Eei, Sumsum wiase yi di3"

@Mercedez Sage Patric reacted:

"😄😂😂😆🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you this man"

@DANIEL wrote:

"Adaka chairman he dont disappoint😂😂😂"

@Efya Adepa Vera posted:

"The matter reach headquarters aswear😅"

Karma President drops prophecy for Abena Kyei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President released a doom prophecy, claiming UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye is under spiritual attack from her mother's family.

The self-styled prophet warned that the dire prediction could lead to prolonged sickness, financial hardship and public disgrace if left unaddressed.

The prophecy arrived amid growing public calls for Karma President's arrest over his repeated doom declarations about Ghanaian public figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh