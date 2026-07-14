Karma President released a doom prophecy, claiming UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye is under spiritual attack from her mother's family

The self-styled prophet warned that the dire prediction could lead to prolonged sickness, financial hardship and public disgrace if left unaddressed

The prophecy arrived amid growing public calls for Karma President's arrest over his repeated doom declarations about Ghanaian public figures

Self-styled Ghanaian prophet Karma President has released another doom prophecy, this time targeting UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye, despite growing calls from some members of the public for his arrest over his recent prophetic messages.

Karma President releases a doom prophecy about the UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye despite calls for his arrest. Image credit: Karma President, Abena Kyei Boakye

Source: Facebook

The spiritual leader shared the latest prophecy in a video shared on his TikTok page on Sunday, July 12, 2026, where he claimed to have received a revelation concerning the television personality's spiritual condition.

According to Karma President, Abena Kyei Boakye is under spiritual attack from dark forces originating from her mother's family.

He alleged that certain individuals had spiritually "injected" her, a development he claimed could negatively affect various aspects of her life if left unchecked.

The prophet stated that the alleged spiritual attack could result in prolonged sickness, financial hardship and public disgrace.

He, however, stressed that the situation was not beyond redemption, urging the presenter to seek spiritual intervention before matters worsened.

Karma President further claimed that, according to the revelation he received, Abena Kyei Boakye was destined to become wealthy and successful.

He therefore advised the UTV presenter to take immediate action, warning that failure to address the alleged spiritual issues could lead to unexpected consequences.

Call for Karma President's arrest

The latest prophecy comes at a time when Karma President is facing mounting criticism over the increasing number of doom prophecies he has made about public figures.

In recent days, some Ghanaians have called for his arrest, arguing that repeated predictions of death and misfortune involving celebrities and media personalities create unnecessary fear and anxiety.

Others have questioned whether such public prophecies should continue to be broadcast without regulation.

The debate intensified after social media health influencer Yeboah Agyekum Francis publicly criticised Karma President over a separate prophecy and urged authorities to take action against alarming prophetic declarations.

Despite the backlash, Karma President has continued to release prophetic messages.

His latest comments about Abena Kyei Boakye have already generated mixed reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing the prophecy about UTV's Abena Kyei Boakye

Reactions to Karma President's Abena Kyei prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media reactions to the video.

@Adam Baba wrote:

"hmmmmmmm"

@Salsa said:

"In karma we trust"

@Mohammed Living boy🎗️🌻🌻🎗️ commented:

"ewurade"

@Agnes Quayson added:

"🥰"

Karma President's dire Adwoa Safo prophecy surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's prophecy about former MP Adwoa Safo had resurfaced after a shooting incident linked to a family dispute.

The former Member of Parliament was hospitalised after a tragic incident unfolded at the residence of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo, aka Akofena.

Source: YEN.com.gh