Broadway and television actor Josh Grisetti died on Friday, July 10, after taking his own life at the age of 44

Fellow actor and best man Rob McClure confirmed the news in a heartfelt Instagram tribute, describing the loss as 'cataclysmic'

Grisetti was best known for his role in The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and celebrated Broadway productions Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You

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Broadway and television actor Josh Grisetti has died at 44 after taking his own life on Friday, July 10.

The news reached the public two days later when his close friend and fellow actor Rob McClure shared a deeply personal tribute on Instagram, sending shockwaves through the theatrical community.

Broadway Actor Josh Grisetti Dies at 44, His Final Social Media Post Leaves Fans Emotional

Source: Instagram

Grisetti was best known to television audiences for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

On stage, he earned widespread recognition for his work in the Broadway productions Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You.

Rob McClure and the Broadway world react

McClure, who played Grisetti's brother in Something Rotten! both on Broadway and its national tour, described the loss in raw terms.

"It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this," he wrote.

McClure, who had also served as best man at Grisetti's wedding, added:

"Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss."

Actress Sierra Boggess, who appeared alongside Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You, also paid tribute.

"We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humour everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer," she wrote.

She went on to recall his wit and depth, saying:

"I loved his humour and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations."

Prominent theatre figures including Rachel Zegler, Lea Salonga, Caissie Levy, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling and Donna Murphy all responded to McClure's post with their own tributes.

Grisetti's final Instagram post

In what turned out to be his last public message, Grisetti shared a photo from the cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical at Italy's Trentino Music Festival.

He had stepped away from his directing role on the production before opening night for personal reasons, and the cast responded by holding up a photograph of him on a phone.

He wrote:

"When you have to leave a production for personal reasons before getting to see the show open, and the cast and team do stuff like this… 🥹🥹😭 Literally cried on the plane… little gestures go a long way when your heart is hurting... Love this group of misfits right back!! 😍😍😍 Happy opening, LEGALLY BLONDE — @trentinomusicfestival!! I'm so proud of you all. Knock their pink socks off!! 👩‍⚖️🦈"

Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Southwest Virginia, Grisetti trained at the North Carolina School of the Arts and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory in 2004.

He also dedicated years to arts education, leading the Musical Theatre programme at California State University, Fullerton, and teaching at Fullerton College and Loyola Marymount University.

He is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti.

See the Instagram post about Josh Grisetti's death:

Source: YEN.com.gh