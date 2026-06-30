Karma President has gone after Telvin Sowah, Clement Testimony and other Ghanaian pastors over their prophecies about football

The popular spiritual leader claimed predictions about matches are not part of God's work, unveiling ungodly mysteries about the game

Karma President's remarks have triggered massive reactions among netizens on social media, with many siding with the Ghanaian seer

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Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Karma President, has unveiled ungodly mysteries about football, slamming pastors who are into predictions of Black Stars matches.

Ghanaian seer Karma President blasts Telvin Sowah and others over Black Stars prophecies amid the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Karma President

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off with the first match between Mexico and South Africa. The tournament has witnessed every country displaying to qualify for the round of 32 stage.

There have been a lot of Ghanaians sharing their predictions about the Ghana Black Stars, including Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, Prophet Clement Testimony, and many others.

While some appeared to have come to pass, others seemingly failed, sparking outrage on social media, with some football enthusiasts questioning their authenticity.

Watch a TikTok video of Prophet Telvin sharing a prophecy about the Black Stars in the ongoing World Cup below.

Karma President blasts football predictions prophets

In a video shared on social media, Karma President slammed the Ghanaian pastors who are fond of giving predictions on Black Stars matches, claiming football is full of ungodly activities.

According to the spiritual leader, prophesying about matches is far from the work of God.

He said;

“ I always say that as a prophet, do not involve yourself in sports because that is not part of God's work. Sports are full of black magic and are controlled by demons.”

“All the teams that have met to play against each other have consulted their gods, with some making sacrifices, and so the highest bidder wins. That is why I always advise men of God to stay away from football.”

“If you go and give predictions and it flops, you will blame God; meanwhile, he did send you on that path. If two children of God are going to play the match, the one who performs well wins.

Karma President further stated that football predictions are the work of the betting companies, advising Ghanaian men of God to focus on giving prophecies that edify the body of Christ rather than sports that may bring shame upon them, should it fail.

"Football predictions are for betting companies and not for pastors. Focus on seeking prophecies for the nation and your church members rather than sports otherwise, you will always be embarrassed,” he added.

The TikTok video of Karma President blasting Ghanaian pastors over football prophecies is below.

Karma President's football prophecy remark sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Karma President slammed Telvin Sowah Adjei, Clement Testimony and others over football prophecies, and below are some of the comments.

Ronnie wrote:

“You are one of the most powerful men who always speaks the truth.”

Gee's Textiles wrote:

“Hmmmm, very true, my brother is a footballer, the way he likes to go to spiritualists for help….”

Oberempon wrote:

“The seer is right. None of their numerous predictions even came to pass.”

Medi wrote:

“My question is, does football draw people closer to Jesus or satan?”

Ghanaian man of God Evangelist Prince Adu Asare drops his final prediction for Ghana's match with Panama in the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian pastor predicts Ghana vs Panama match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Prince Adu Asare had caused a stir online with his final prediction for Ghana's match with Panama in the 2026 World Cup.

The clergyman stated that the only game the Black Stars could have won in the group stage was their clash with Panama, but unfortunately, he saw the team lose 2-1.

Evangelist Prince Adu Asare’s prediction added to the already heated debate among football fans on social media, with Ghana's victory seeming to prove him incorrect.

Source: YEN.com.gh