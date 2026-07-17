Serwaa Amihere officially signed on as brand ambassador for Nkatie Burger, a popular Ghanaian coated peanuts snack

The media personality and lawyer appeared in a video dressed in the brand's red and yellow colours, delivering the product tagline

The deal adds to Amihere's growing portfolio of endorsements, which includes Flora Tissues, Lemfi, Dolait, and Sankofa natural spices

Serwaa Amihere has secured yet another brand deal, this time lending her name and face to Nkatie Burger, a beloved Ghanaian snack brand known for its sweet, crunchy coated peanuts.

Serwaa Amihere signs a new deal as a brand ambassador for iconic Ghanaian company Nkatie Burger. Image credit: SerwaaAmihere

Source: Facebook

The media personality and lawyer announced the partnership on her Facebook page on Friday, July 17, sharing a video that showed her dressed head to toe in the brand's signature red and yellow colours. On screen, a bold overlay read:

"I'M EXCITED TO JOIN THE NKATIE BURGER FAMILY."

Serwaa Amihere's Nkatie Burger Campaign

In the video, Amihere spoke directly to her audience, saying:

"Hi, I'm Serwaa Amihere, and I am excited to join the Nkatie Borga family, loved by generations."

She appeared in multiple shots wearing different Nkatie Burger-branded outfits, showcasing the product before closing the clip by holding it up and delivering the brand's tagline:

"Nkatie burger, enoaa na y3 p3."

Serwaa Amihere accompanied the video with a caption confirming the news:

"I'm delighted to officially sign on as the Brand Ambassador for Nkatie Burger. It's an honour to represent a brand that delivers quality and great taste in every bite."

Nkatie Burger is a homegrown Ghanaian snack made by coating raw peanuts in a batter of flour, eggs, sugar, milk, and nutmeg before deep-frying them to a golden crisp. The product has built a loyal following across generations of Ghanaians.

The Facebook post of Serwaa Amihere signing with Nkatie Burger is below.

Another endorsement for Ghana's most marketable face

The Nkatie Burger deal bolsters an already impressive sponsorship portfolio for Amihere, who has previously fronted campaigns for Flora Tissues, Lemfi, Dolait, and Sankofa natural spices, among others. Her ability to consistently attract top brands has cemented her reputation as one of Ghana's most commercially sought-after personalities.

Fan reactions came flooding in, with most celebratory and a few raising questions about the product itself.

@Portia Ofori wrote:

"Aww, congratulations 💑 darling. You really deserve it. I ❤️ you serwaa."

@Nancy Browne commented:

"Awesome 👌"

@Joseph Bawa said: "

The air inside is too much, Serwaa Amihere"

@Nhaa Asheley Armah added:

"Ma, please do Something about the groundnut, it's reducing, and there's lots of air..Thanks, Congratulations, Ma."

Serwaa Amihere shares throwback photo with sister

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere showed off a throwback image of herself and her sister, Maame.

The GHOne TV host playfully challenged followers to guess which of the two girls in the childhood image was her and which was her sister, sparking playful responses from Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh